Letters to the editor for April 11, 2021

The political ploy

The recent faux outrage at the election reform bills passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor of Georgia is a well-orchestrated attempt to further slander Republican lawmakers as racist bigots looking to disenfranchise working-class minority voters as retribution for record turnout at the polls during the 2020 election cycle.

However, this move by the state’s lawmakers is perfectly constitutional despite all the whining and complaining from the liberals and their sycophant media allies, not to mention Major League Baseball.

The liberal democratic agenda uses the same tired old playbook time after time. When they can’t argue the merits of their position, they default to conclude the opposing views are racist in an attempt to shut down any further discourse on the topic du jour.

If you are a conservative voter and have been branded as a racist, bigot, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic unredeemable deplorable, that allows them the freedom of conscience to ignore your point of view. Simply put — you don’t exist in their warped mind.