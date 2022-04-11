Letters to the editor for April 11, 2022

Letter disrespected veterans

I am writing in reference to the letter [“Benefits for educators”] published in the April 6 edition of The News & Advance, in which an individual complained about veterans benefits. I have never read an article so disrespectful to our veterans. Every benefit enjoyed by veterans was earned.

There is a huge difference between the European trenches in World War I and II, the Chosin Reservoir in Korea, the jungles of Vietnam or the desert in Iraq, and a school building in Lynchburg.

The veterans disrespected in the April 6 letter left their families, their homes, their jobs and deployed around the world, prepared to give their life in defense of our nation. The freedom we enjoy today was won by those who fought, bled and died, not by Congress, not by the courts or the media. It has always been the American soldier.

AUBREY MYERS

First Sergeant (Ret.), U.S. Army

Pittsville

Military perks

Amen to Michael Bremer’s letter [“Benefits for educators”, April 6] regarding military perks. I would add the following to the list:

1. Only 10% of enlisted personnel will come in harm’s way; compare that to what police, EMTs and firefighters face.

2. Search top 10 jobs for suicide rates and veterans are nowhere on the list, but farmers are.

3. The military takes up 20 to 30% of the general budget.

4. War is increasingly fought online and remotely.

I do support the military; it’s the nation’s biggest jobs/free education/entitlement program, and gives many men and women a purpose and love for country. I am a retired teacher, and tax and spend Democrat.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe