 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the editor for April 12, 2021
0 comments

Letters to the editor for April 12, 2021

  • 0

The hospital for sinners

In his letter to the editor on March 21st, Mr. Boyer of Gladys suggested if the proposed “Equality Act” now before Congress is approved it would require churches like his to accept people who identify as “LGBTQ” into their congregations. He believes “LGBTQ” people are sinners and he thinks the government should not be telling churches who to accept into their worship space.

First of all, Mr. Boyer’s church already has to follow many local safety codes and many federal government guidelines that allow their church to maintain a “nonprofit” status. The government already is telling them what to do.

Second, the purpose of a church, as I understand it, is to include and encourage everyone, even people they might consider ‘sinners’, into their church, the idea being we are all sinners in some way and need the kind of education and encouragement a church can provide.

A priest of mine, many years ago, once told me a church is a “hospital for sinners.” I think that states pretty clearly how we should act. Part of the liturgy in my church contains this statement: “Most merciful God, we confess that we have sinned against you in thought, word and deed. Have mercy on us and forgive us”. With that in mind, the proposed “Equality Act” is simply telling churches to do something they really should be doing anyway.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert