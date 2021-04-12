Letters to the editor for April 12, 2021

The hospital for sinners

In his letter to the editor on March 21st, Mr. Boyer of Gladys suggested if the proposed “Equality Act” now before Congress is approved it would require churches like his to accept people who identify as “LGBTQ” into their congregations. He believes “LGBTQ” people are sinners and he thinks the government should not be telling churches who to accept into their worship space.

First of all, Mr. Boyer’s church already has to follow many local safety codes and many federal government guidelines that allow their church to maintain a “nonprofit” status. The government already is telling them what to do.

Second, the purpose of a church, as I understand it, is to include and encourage everyone, even people they might consider ‘sinners’, into their church, the idea being we are all sinners in some way and need the kind of education and encouragement a church can provide.