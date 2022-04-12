Letters to the editor for April 12, 2022

Support the school budget

I urge you to ask the city council to approve the full amount requested by Superintendent Dr. Edwards for Lynchburg City Schools in the school board’s proposed budget. I ask this as a parent of three children who spent their entire education prior to college in Lynchburg City Schools, and as a retired teacher myself, the son of teachers and the parent of teachers. The education that takes place in our public schools is vitally important because it is what unites us a people and teaches us the story of our life together. It is literally essential to our future survival as a people.

The school board’s budget includes an 8% raise for teachers and support staff. The council should actually bring this to 10% by allocating an additional $2 million in an effort to approach a living wage. Otherwise our teachers will leave to teach in other districts or will leave the profession entirely. And the ones who would lose out are our children, our future. Teachers do not teach to get rich; they teach because they love the children, and they deserve to be fairly compensated.

The budget proposed by the superintendent also includes funding for a full time staff member to implement restorative disciplinary practices in place of punitive, exclusionary practices throughout our schools. This will begin to interrupt the school to prison pipeline that disproportionately affects students of color (now the majority of our students), and it will actually save money by reducing violence and teacher attrition and by keeping students in the classroom.

I call on the council to be like grandparents who plant a tree for their grandchildren they know they will never live to see bear fruit. Plant the future of our children now by fully supporting our schools.

PHIL STUMP

Lynchburg