Letters to the editor for April 13, 2021

Every vote matters

Virginia will elect a new governor this November. Gov. Northam is term-limited, but the infamous Terry McAuliffe is running again. We here in Appomattox County remember McAuliffe’s broken promise of 349 good-paying jobs at the old Thomasville Furniture plant. McAuliffe’s broken promise turns seven years old this fall.

The day McAuliffe announced his campaign for another term, he was endorsed by Hillary Clinton, and has since received millions of out-of-state dollars in order to buy his way back into the governor’s mansion. It also appears McAuliffe is teaming up with his Democrat buddy Mark Herring, who is running for a third term as Attorney General.

Since Jimmy Carter’s 1976 election, every Virginia governor election has swung the opposite direction as whoever was elected president the previous year. The year 2013 was an exception to this trend.

We, the Republican Party, will be conducting an “unassembled convention” May 8 to select our Republican nominee for governor to run against McAuliffe. To vote in this nomination process, you need to file as a convention delegate. This process helps rural communities, such as Appomattox, not to be drowned out by city populations.