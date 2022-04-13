Letters to the editor for April 13, 2022

Required reading

Let me commend U.S. Rep. Bob Good’s recent screed (“Here are the real radicals”, April 10, The News & Advance) to you as required reading — but probably not for the reasons you might be expecting. It would serve as an excellent example of faulty logic in a class devoted to rhetoric and critical thinking. See how many of these you can spot.

Ad hominem attack: attack the person’s character

Straw man fallacy: misrepresenting or exaggerating a person’s argument to make it easier to attack

False dichotomy: reducing the argument down to two possibilities

There are more, but I leave those as homework for the reader.

Judge (soon to be Justice) Ketanji Brown Jackson is obviously eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Whatever Mr. Good’s real reasons for opposing her, the reasons he gives simply do not hold up.

Describing Virginia’s two U.S. senators as “radical” would be hilarious if it weren’t so outrageous. Bob Good is indeed a radical, even within the broken institution that is today’s Republican Party. His vision of America is the darkest version of Christian nationalism. It is undemocratic (small d) and distinctly un-American.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg

Virtues and vices

Watching Ken Burns’ captivating PBS special on Benjamin Franklin, it’s impossible not to ponder the legendary leader’s “Virtues” Franklin prized and promoted the following: temperance ... silence ... order ... resolution ... frugality ... industry... sincerity ... justice ... moderation ... cleanliness ... tranquility ... chastity ... humility. These virtues led America on the path toward becoming the greatest nation the world has even known.

How sad, then, that some 40 percent of our citizenry embraces a man who embodies the exact opposite of Franklin’s “Virtues,” a man who exhibits all of the following: extremism ... garrulousness ... chaos ... vacillation ... ostentation ... indolence... deception ... corruption ... gluttony ... contamination ... turbulence ... immorality ... arrogance.

If we truly want to Make America Great Again, we could start by embracing Franklin and rejecting Trump.

DONNA StCLAIR

Forest