Letters to the editor for April 14, 2021

Still worship
OK churches, when are you going to open your doors?
Some have kept the churches open the entire time with masks suggested for participants. Some have gone to Zoom with vehicles in the parking lots of your facilities. Some have kept the doors, to a degree, shut. What keeps the doors shut? Maybe it was the vote of the elders or vestry. Maybe it was the senior pastor or priest. Maybe the diocese or a higher level overseeing your church.
Many have asked why are the big chains, Walmart, Lowes, restaurants, places of entertainment open but churches appear in the closedown mode? The culture change is doing all it can to find ways to shut down religion.
Did you notice that God has no say apparently about opening your church doors? Has the body of believers asked Jesus what they should do? When so called peaceful movements started burning and destroying property to the point of burning Bibles outside Portland, did churches speak out? Maybe they did but so quietly.
Nelson County churches need to respond in faith and get your doors open. Don’t let our governor dictate to you what goes on with your faith and ability to worship.
Yes, wear your mask and take precautions, yet still worship and use your facilities to worship the Lord Jesus Christ.
THOMAS NELSON Jr.
Roseland
