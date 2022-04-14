Letters to the editor for April 14, 2022

On rabbits as gifts

Easter is nearly upon us, and many parents are tempted to buy one of those cute baby bunnies that appear in the pet stores. Unless the child is older than 12 years, very responsible and ready for a 10-plus year commitment, a toy stuffed bunny is a much better gift!

Rabbits are fragile. They have a lighter bone structure than dogs or cats and can easily break their spine if dropped. Baby bunnies are cute and cuddly and tolerate handling... but babyhood doesn’t last long. In two months, the baby bunny is a teenager and will no longer tolerate being held. Powerful hind legs can scratch and sharp teeth can bite. Unneutered males spray urine; unspayed females are territorial and may attack small hands. Thumper must be spayed or neutered by a rabbit-savvy vet to eliminate these undesirable behaviors.

Rabbits live 10 to 12 years. Will your child still care for the rabbit after the novelty wears off? Or will Thumper spend the summer abandoned in a backyard hutch? Like dogs, rabbits are social animals and need daily interactions with their human owners.

Every summer, animal shelters receive an overwhelming influx of former Easter rabbits as they reach adolescence. Additionally, unlike wild rabbits, domesticated pet rabbits released into the wild cannot fend for themselves. Thumper won’t survive more than 24 hours on his own.

Rabbits make wonderful pets, provided you accept them on their own terms. They need a safe and loving environment in your home — not in an outdoor hutch. They are very smart, and every rabbit has a unique personality. Save a life and don’t buy an Easter bunny. If you must have a rabbit, rescue an altered rabbit from a shelter or rabbit rescue group. Please, think beyond Easter!

JACQUI LeBEDZ

Amherst