Letters to the editor for April 15, 2022

Why not an orphanage?

I’ve been asking myself this question ever since I read Justin Faulconer’s excellent April 10 front page article about Central Virginia Training Center transformation plans: What’s scarier — the thought of that vast stretch of land and impressive collection of buildings becoming a haunted but fun place for kids to explore and vandalize for generations to come, or the thought of it being bought by local or foreign developers and turned into Wyndhurst 2?

Before state troopers were stationed inside the CVTC walls, to keep vandals out, I went there a lot (always at dusk) to walk and look around (into the majestic distance and into the windows that weren’t boarded up) and to sit and meditate and think about what I would do with that gold mine of potential, if I had the means and the connections and the chutzpah.

A former headmaster of an Episcopal private school once told me: Religion is great, but this is capitalism we live in, and without money, dreams don’t come true — beautiful schools with beautiful classrooms and playing fields and chapels don’t get built and/or maintained.

Ten years ago, I predicted Liberty University would snatch up Sweet Briar College and the CVTC. I thought those exquisite pieces of earth and collections of classic architecture just across the river would be thriving Falwellian “school moons” by now. I’m glad they’re not.

The property that is the remains of CVTC should be a park or an orphanage for any kid who doesn’t have a home or any kid who isn’t loved in the home he lives in.

Will everything always be about buying and selling and profiting and union-preventing and privatizing?

Will a lovely park or a beautiful orphanage ever be built, just because, just for fun — without money, without budgetary haggling — just because it’s the right thing to do?

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg

Praise for Givens Books

The News & Advance April 11 article on the evolution of Givens Books — Lynchburg’s oldest bookstore — was a pleasure to read, particularly in these troubled times. The Givens family enterprise has been of great service to the central Virginia area, especially readers of all ages, teachers, and local authors. This story again makes clear why “shopping local” is not a luxury or a fad, but a necessity to a thriving community.

And thank you, Danny Givens, for mentioning “an eccentric, risk-taking English artist” hired by your father George to create the store’s unique look, inside and out. Paul Kitchin was multi-talented, a painter, decorator, restorer of historic structures, and also an excellent barber. A kind and generous friend, he often saved British newspapers for us and was a man of decided opinions on many things. Every time we pass the bright and welcoming facade of Givens Books & Little Dickens, we are reminded of how much he loved his adopted city.

DOROTHY POTTER

Lynchburg

Kudos to Glass Theatre

I attended the Mary Poppins musical at E.C. Glass on Friday, April 8. It was an amazing performance. Obviously hours of practice by the 60 or more students engaged in singing, dancing, set design and building, and lighting and sound, were required to make the show magical. The many scene changes and musical and dance numbers proceeded seamlessly. What a great experience for all the students on stage and backstage.

A tribute to the director, Allison Daugherty, and thanks too for volunteer Geep Howell who operated the sound board. Geep never fails to support the drama program with his technical experience.

Next time please give us a program online and also on paper? How much we audience members would have liked to know something about the performers. An accolade from a grateful former Glass teacher and administrator for a very special performance.

ANN RICHARDS

Lynchburg