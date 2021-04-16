Letters to the editor for April 16, 2021

Garden Day is almost here
In 2020, the Garden Club of Virginia canceled Historic Garden Week for only the second time in its history; the first cancellation was during World War II. Like those of the generations before us who learned to adapt to wartime living, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned many of us into master gardeners of change, patience, and innovation.
While complying with current health mandates, we are excited to open 102 private gardens and dozens of historic properties as part of “America’s Largest Open House” this April 17–24. Historic Garden Week includes eight days of tours in 25 different communities.
Garden Week proceeds underwrite the ongoing restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens and landscapes, as well as a research fellowship program for students in landscape architecture. Here in Lynchburg, the GCV has completed projects at some of our most popular public spaces including Poplar Forest, Sweet Briar College and Point of Honor. This work would not be possible without funding from Historic Garden Week tours.
To comply with COVID-19 mandates, this year the number of tour tickets available for sale was reduced, ticket prices were decreased, and a timed-entry format was implemented. All guests will be required to wear face masks, and social distancing protocols will be in place.
Historic Garden Week could not take place without the generosity of club members, homeowners, sponsors, advertisers, and volunteers across the state. We extend our thanks to everyone who makes this event possible and invite area residents and visitors to enjoy the restorative power of gardens during Historic Garden Week 2021. Please join us on Tuesday, April 20 for a spectacular tour of homes and gardens. Tickets are available online through the vagardenweek.org website.
JEANNA CHAPMAN & SHERRI MEYER
Garden Day Co-Chairs 2021