Letters to the editor for April 16, 2021

Garden Day is almost here

In 2020, the Garden Club of Virginia canceled Historic Garden Week for only the second time in its history; the first cancellation was during World War II. Like those of the generations before us who learned to adapt to wartime living, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned many of us into master gardeners of change, patience, and innovation.

While complying with current health mandates, we are excited to open 102 private gardens and dozens of historic properties as part of “America’s Largest Open House” this April 17–24. Historic Garden Week includes eight days of tours in 25 different communities.

Garden Week proceeds underwrite the ongoing restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens and landscapes, as well as a research fellowship program for students in landscape architecture. Here in Lynchburg, the GCV has completed projects at some of our most popular public spaces including Poplar Forest, Sweet Briar College and Point of Honor. This work would not be possible without funding from Historic Garden Week tours.