Letters to the editor for April 16, 2022

Shakespeare not the problem

Thursday’s editorial from the Fredericksburg paper [“Parents need to learn to let go”] alleges that Governor Youngkin’s bill requiring schools to notify parents when their children are assigned books with sexually explicit content is “for parents who want their children ‘protected’ from what they fear.”

Then the editorial goes on to show what types of reading children could miss out on if parents object. The two examples are Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath.”

Do I laugh now or later? Those works are not the types of reading that brought Youngkin’s bill to fore in the first place. What parents rightly fear is the content of much modern young adult (or adolescent) literature that has an ideological bent, both in terms of word choice and implied alternative lifestyle.

Probably both sides can take a breather, though, because I have news for them: kids aren’t reading — at least not enough to set off alarm bells. The real problem is getting kids to read, period.

Anyone who has read their writing (as I have) would tell you that the English sentence is a foreign entity to many young eyes.

BILL GRIBBIN

Forest