Letters to the editor for April 17, 2021

To responsible dog owners

In the past year, mostly due to the pandemic, there has been an increase of “lost” dog notices. In the middle 1990s, I bought a book entitled, “Stolen for Profit.” The book outlined “how the medical establishment is funding a national pet-theft conspiracy,” meaning dogs were being stolen and sold to laboratories for use in teaching and experimentation.

For more information on this, Google “Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.” Now dogs are being stolen at an increased rate for resale to people who want comfort. The epidemic of dog theft is so bad there have been recent articles pertaining to dog theft in The Nation magazine, The Economist Magazine and Animal Wellness Magazine. The truth is, if your missing dog was not turned into an animal shelter, it is likely the dog was stolen for profit.

Here are some tips to protect your dog:

1. Don’t leave your dog in your yard, even if fenced, unless it is closely supervised. A thief can pull up grab your dog in an instant. If fenced, put a padlock on the gate.

2. This should go without saying. Put a collar with I.D.. on your pet. Don’t put the pet’s name on the collar, put your name, address and phone number. A dog can’t tell you where he lives.