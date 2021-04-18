Letters to the editor for April 18, 2021

Thankful for caregivers
As of April 12, 2021, the Virginia Department of Health has recorded 636,682 total cases of COVID-19 and 27,229 hospitalizations. Thus far, 10,486 deaths have been recorded. Within the state of Virginia, 4,768,777 individuals have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine would like to thank our first line caregivers for an outstanding job caring for the patients in Central Virginia during this pandemic. We recognize you are an essential and key factor in fighting the COVID-19 virus.
We encourage all health care workers and the general public to proceed with vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. We would like to send a special message to members of our minority healthcare worker community to please proceed with vaccination. The at-risk minority community nationwide have been greatly impacted by this virus due to inherent comorbidities affecting this community.
For your own protection, the vaccine is vitally important. The positive impact of your unwavering commitment to your profession and to the community cannot be overstated. Thank you and please get in line.
Dr. CLINTON S. BEVERLY
President, Lynchburg Academy of Medicine
Lighten up
I recently read the article concerning Captain Misjuns and his suit against certain city leaders. While I certainly don’t pretend to know all of the facts, I did see the cartoons he posted. The cartoons expressed his opinion; only those with thin skin could be offended. Lighten up people!
I am a retired law enforcement officer and very much a Christian. Regardless of that, Captain Misjuns has every right to express his opinion on his own time. We have become a culture, far removed from what the founding fathers intended, on many levels.
But of course, someone is offended by his constitutionally protected expression of free speech, so let’s just eliminate the problem. I am so sorry if a particular group was offended by the good captain’s expression of free speech, but I for one will stand up for him.
Any true American, and/ or Christian should.
City leaders should stand up and protect his right to free speech rather than try to suppress it.
KENNETH WATTS
Amherst
Part of the problem
To those Americans who see no need to register to vote or those who are registered, but never vote, you are part of the problem. It is un-American to neglect our most basic right and privilege.
In a letter written to Pennsylvania House of Representatives member John Murray, dated October 12, 1816, John Jay (First Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court) wrote: “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”
Proverbs 29:2 says: “...When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked bears rule, the people mourn.”
If you have not registered to vote, and want to, go to: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
JANET STASULLI
Forest
Spending priorities
Rather than spending money on unnecessary roundabouts (such as the one on Indian Hill Road), the city could use that money to make the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus stops nicer. I bet those who use the public transit system would appreciate a bench and shelter while waiting for the bus
KATIE RICHARDS
Lynchburg
Planning for the future
I write in support of City Council holding the real estate tax at the current rate. I’m thankful a majority is planning for the future and not posturing for political expediency. Businesses don’t make hasty decisions to expand or locate in a certain area. They look at where the location is now and where they plan to go 5, 10, 20 years in the future. One of the most adamant opponents of holding the current rate is Councilman Helgeson. Helgeson was adamant in his opposition to the City’s involvement in the Bluffwalk and Riverfront Park revitalization projects. Projects that were the genesis of impressive, expansive and ongoing revitalization of downtown. Short-sighted then, short-sighted now.
And what about city employees, first responders and teachers? Many have gone years with declining buying power. They’ve earned raises. What about infrastructure projects? Roads and bridges don’t heal themselves. What about capital projects? Building projects and renovations don’t magically happen. I think you should a have a plan even if it turns out to not work as planned. A plan can be adjusted. Short-sightedness can’t and it’s certain failure lingers for decades.
It seems the opponents have three major gripes. First, it can affect some on fixed or low incomes. Great point and there’s a relief process in place that council members should be helping constituents understand. Secondly, some assessments seem to high. Again there’s a process in place to appeal. And again ask your council person for assistance. Thirdly, some just want the benefit of rising home market values without a higher tax assessment. The threatening to move to the county crowd. Bye.
Lynchburg isn’t perfect but, in my opinion, is making smart decisions that will have a positive effect for all residents for decades to come. Thank you.
WALTER DANIELS
Lynchburg