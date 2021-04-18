Letters to the editor for April 18, 2021

In a letter written to Pennsylvania House of Representatives member John Murray, dated October 12, 1816, John Jay (First Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court) wrote: “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”

Proverbs 29:2 says: “...When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked bears rule, the people mourn.”

If you have not registered to vote, and want to, go to: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/

JANET STASULLI

Forest

Spending priorities

Rather than spending money on unnecessary roundabouts (such as the one on Indian Hill Road), the city could use that money to make the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus stops nicer. I bet those who use the public transit system would appreciate a bench and shelter while waiting for the bus

KATIE RICHARDS

Lynchburg

Planning for the future