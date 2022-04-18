Letters to the editor for April 18, 2022

Gun rights under fire

Last week the Second Amendment was under fire again by the current administration. New regulations were ordered on “ghost guns.” “Ghost guns” are DIY kits you assemble. This is just the beginning of more gun regulations and bans. It is no secret the administration wants to ban assault rifles and high capacity magazines. They keep calling the AR-15 an assault rifle or automatic rifle. The AR-15 is an ArmaLite rifle and should be addressed as such. They claim the so-called assault rifles are responsible for most shootings and murders and that is their reasoning for the potential bans. They have even gone as far as claiming the gun manufacturers are liable for the deaths related to the “assault rifles.”

Stop and think a minute. If gun manufacturers would be held responsible for deaths, wouldn’t the same hold true for automobile manufacturers? Many people are killed by vehicles and I do not recall any bans on them for that reason. This could be true for hammers, too. A lot of people are bludgeoned to death by tools and there have been no orders to regulate them.

People, it is not the instrument used in the killing or assault of another human. It is the person pulling the trigger, driving the vehicle or swinging the hammer that is the cause. The administration is attacking the problem from the wrong direction. Our Second Amendment rights are being restricted and regulated for the wrong reasons. Do not let our rights be violated by the lefty liberals. Stand up, speak out and continue to support our constitutional rights.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest