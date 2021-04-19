Letters to the editor for April 19, 2021

Weakness of old religion

Thank you, Leonard Pitts, for your spot-on article, “Small Wonder Church Is Shrinking,” published April 13.

“A modern disinclination to be pigeon-holed into any single theological tradition” speaks to hoards of Americans. Too many have been exposed to other traditions in the world, all of them far older than Christianity, that teach “do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” share your goods with those less fortunate, have mercy and compassion on the afflicted, and so on. It’s not hard to figure out Christianity doesn’t have a monopoly on righteousness!

Christians who take Jesus at his word, are appalled and disgusted with the intolerance they find in some churches. Those who have studied history know the Catholic Church conducted an Inquisition for 300 years where they interrogated suspected heretics with torture and death. There are heretics today. The Catholic Church merely excommunicates them. Some Anglican and other Protestant sects are more tolerant of those who have different points of view.