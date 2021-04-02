Letters to the editor for April 2, 2021

Keep the current real estate tax rate
I am a longtime Lynchburg city resident (approaching 45 years), and I support maintaining the current real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, even in the face of a significant increase in the assessed value of our home.
The notion that Lynchburg citizens are overtaxed only seems valid because of the peculiar way Virginia has separated some municipal entities from their surrounding counties.
The counties are dependent on the presence of and many of the amenities provided by Lynchburg City, yet they are not responsible for funding them.
This situation is unlikely to change. Until it does, I’m more than willing — eager even — to support the initiatives and maintain the services described in this budget.
I urge City Council members to adopt the proposed budget as presented.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg
