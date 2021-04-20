Letters to the editor for April 20, 2021

Ending Alzheimer’s
As the chair for the planning committee, I am excited and pleased to announce we are hoping and striving for an in-person walk this year on Oct. 16!
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I want to thank the many community partners that supported the 2020 Lynchburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raised close to $118,400.
Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 in Virginia in 2020. 349,000 caregivers provided 521 million hours of unpaid care.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association was able to support 1,531 families more than 2,495 times in 2020 by transitioning its in-person programs and services to an online format.
The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host this year’s seven Central and Western Virginia Walks to End Alzheimer’s in person but will continue to offer options to participate online and in your neighborhood. Join me in the fight against this disease at the Lynchburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 16. The goal for this year’s Walk is $145,500.
Visit alz.org/walk to start a team. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
VIRGINIA SIMMONS
Lynchburg
