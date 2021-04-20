Letters to the editor for April 20, 2021

Ending Alzheimer’s

As the chair for the planning committee, I am excited and pleased to announce we are hoping and striving for an in-person walk this year on Oct. 16!

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I want to thank the many community partners that supported the 2020 Lynchburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raised close to $118,400.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 in Virginia in 2020. 349,000 caregivers provided 521 million hours of unpaid care.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association was able to support 1,531 families more than 2,495 times in 2020 by transitioning its in-person programs and services to an online format.