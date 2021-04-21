Letters to the editor for April 21, 2021

Thankful for support

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation held its 15th annual fundraising event, "Breakfast with the Superintendent" on March 18. This year's virtual program, "LEAD WITH C.A.R.E.: How LCS is Connecting, Adapting, Reimagining, and Educating in new ways during COVID-19" included keynote address by Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards, who wove together insightful remarks from a team of administrators.

If you missed the event, search on Lynchburg City Schools at YouTube.com to watch this year’s program.

Proceeds from the breakfast are used by the Foundation to support our programs and we are thankful for the support of this year’s breakfast sponsors. Lead Sponsors: Anthem, Beacon of Hope Lynchburg/Valtim, BB&T, Berglund Toyota, Centra, Dominion Seven Architects, Fleet Laboratories, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, Liberty University, MH Masonry & Associates, Piedmont Community Health Plan, Truitte Family in Honor of Kids' Haven, University of Lynchburg.