Letters to the editor for April 21, 2021

Thankful for support
The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation held its 15th annual fundraising event, "Breakfast with the Superintendent" on March 18. This year's virtual program, "LEAD WITH C.A.R.E.: How LCS is Connecting, Adapting, Reimagining, and Educating in new ways during COVID-19" included keynote address by Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards, who wove together insightful remarks from a team of administrators.
If you missed the event, search on Lynchburg City Schools at YouTube.com to watch this year’s program.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used by the Foundation to support our programs and we are thankful for the support of this year’s breakfast sponsors. Lead Sponsors: Anthem, Beacon of Hope Lynchburg/Valtim, BB&T, Berglund Toyota, Centra, Dominion Seven Architects, Fleet Laboratories, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, Liberty University, MH Masonry & Associates, Piedmont Community Health Plan, Truitte Family in Honor of Kids' Haven, University of Lynchburg.
Program Sponsors: ABC 13 WSET-TV, American National Bank, Appomattox Glass & Storefront, Architectural Partners, Bank of the James, Banker Steel, Blue Ridge Mountains Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Brown Edwards & Company, BWX Technologies, Candler Oil Company, CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Carter Bank & Trust, Central Virginia Community College, Comprehension Connection, Cranky Owl, Crist Communications, Davidson, Doyle & Hilton, Delta Star, Beth Doyle, Education & Research Foundation, Framatome, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Hurt & Proffitt, Johnson Health Center, L3Harris Corporation, Lyn-CAG Children and Family Services, Lynchburg Academy of Medicine, Lynchburg City School Board, Lynchburg Ready Mix, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Moore & Giles, Moseley Architects, News & Advance, Nygaard Family, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Randolph College, Schewels Home, Scott Insurance/Scott Benefits Services, Select Bank, Sonny Merryman, Southern Air, Stifel, Successful Innovations, Westover Dairy, Wiley|Wilson, Wooldridge Heating, Air, Electrical.