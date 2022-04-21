Letters to the editor for April 21, 2022

Let parents parent

Bill Gribbin’s letter to The News and Advance, April 16, “Shakespeare not the problem,” hits the mark — adolescents are not reading. They haven’t been reading for several decades! But they watch a lot of TV and films where nudity and explicit sex are on display. It is hard indeed to find a film that doesn’t involve a large degree of sexual activity, graphically depicted. And the slang words “darn” and “heck” have been replaced with the expletives f- — and s——. Films are filled with these once-upon-a-time forbidden words. What effect do parents think sexually explicit films and crude, coarse curse words are having on the development of their children? And what about the violence — guns, killing, rape?

Parents ask too much of the schools. Parents need to take responsibility for their children: what they read, what they watch, what they say and what they do. Schools need to teach: books that have literary value, that create characters who exhibit moral courage, integrity, kindness, fortitude, and that will stand the test of time, such as “The Crucible” and “The Scarlet Letter.”

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg

Ghost guns

Once again, Michael Roach [“Gun rights under fire,” Letter to the Editor, April 18] is thinking backwards. He is “up in arms” so to speak, over the Biden administration’s wholly rational attempt to regulate so-called “ghost guns.” Once again, he wrongly sees this as an assault on all guns.

He also wants everyone to call the AR-15 assault rifle by its full and legal name to make it sound more acceptable to women and children I suppose. He disputes the administration’s “claim” about these weapons without offering evidence the claims are false.

But his silliest argument is his comparison of these weapons to cars and hammers. He says cars and hammers kill people too. While it is true cars and hammers are instrumental in deaths, they were not designed to kill. Their sole purpose was benign. But guns were designed to kill. That is their only purpose, whether in defense or for some offensive purpose.

I agree that guns aren’t the root of the problem but eliminating access to them for some individuals is helpful. It is not the proverbial slippery slope to total gun exclusion. It does not weaken the Second Amendment.

DAVID GOODE

Bedford