Letters to the editor for April 22, 2022

Policies in schools

On March 11, 2021, the Bedford County School Board retired Policy IEC, the Bill of Rights of the Constitution of the United States, and Policy IEB, the National Motto. Both policies required that these patriotic documents be posted in a conspicuous place in each school for all students to read. Posting the Bill of Rights and the National Motto in our schools continues to be mandated by the Virginia General Assembly.

The policy manuals of several school districts near Bedford County still include these policies. Sample districts include, but are not limited to, Lynchburg City, Campbell County, Amherst County, Roanoke City, Salem City, Botetourt County, Franklin County, Appomattox County, Nelson County, and Pittsylvania County.

Some may say, “We don’t need policies that are found in state law,” but we do. School board policies help explain state and local laws, provide structure to the school community, help ensure people are carrying out their tasks correctly, and are what parents, students, community members, and school staff use to identify operating procedures and standards.

During the public comment period on April 7, 2022, I shared that community members would like Policies IEC and IEB to be returned to the Bedford County Public Schools Policy Manual. I noted that Policy IE, Moment of Silence, and Policy IEA, Pledge of Allegiance, are still active in the Policy Manual and that community members would like the Bill of Rights and the National Motto policies to be added back alongside these other two policies.

We all need to ensure that patriotic documents, such as the Bill of Rights and the National Motto, are protected in local policy manuals.

CHERIE CUTLER WHITEHURST

Bedford

Will war make you pray?

“I hate war … my dog Falla hates war.”

I heard President Franklin D. Roosevelt say the above statement live on radio when he spoke to America in 1941. Our home didn’t have a radio, so I listened and sat on the floor in my aunt’s home — I was 9 years old and scared to death. World War II terrified me. I lived about a mile from the facilities where ships were manufactured for war. We were told we lived in the enemy’s target range. As a little kid I prayed every night for protection from airplane bombs or shells from an enemy ship/submarine. While I was not saved, war focused my attention on God.

Let’s pray this war between Ukraine and Russia will focus our nation’s attention to the mercy of God. Pray for those in the war area as well as those living in America.

I have heard/read reports that Russia may use a nuclear weapon. Then our allies will use a nuclear weapon in return. That could begin a worldwide nuclear holocaust. This news should scare us all — as much as I was scared as a little boy. Call it fear, maybe it was godly fear — any type of fear — should drive us all to our knees to pray. For what should we pray?

For peace in Ukraine – Russia

For world peace

Thanksgiving for our peace in America

For worldwide revival that many would be converted to Jesus Christ

ELMER TOWNS

Co-founder, Liberty University

Toads in your garden

The article in your April 20 paper about the Lynchburg Week of Green activities, one (creating a home for toads in your garden) took me back several years and made me laugh.

Prior to 2003 my husband and I lived in Hawaii for 25 years. Most of those years we lived on Oahu in Kailua. Our home was in a condominium with a large backyard that backed up to a stream which drained into the bay. It was home to mostly tilapia which were not good to eat.

Also toads, (the variety called Bufo) were seasonal, came into the stream which drained water from a swamp, most likely looking for a mate. They would make their way up from the stream to the large pond and streams which were part of the landscaping. At night the toads were most active, croaking their hearts out. They sounded like a cross between a machine gun and jackhammer. They kept everyone awake and one of our neighbors would frequently put on big rainboots, carry a bucket with him and grab as many as he could to take them back to the swamp.

Please be advised, many types of toads can be toxic to domestic pets!

Aloha,

JEAN HANNON

Lynchburg