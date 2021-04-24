Letters to the editor for April 24, 2021

I read in the N&A about the Politics and Pancakes breakfast put on by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance that took place back on April 10. In attendance (through Zoom) were several local lawmakers, including Steve Newman, Kathy Byron, Mark Peake, and Wendell Walker.
The topic of reopening schools came up. Senator Peake was quoted as saying “our low-income children, our public school children are missing out and not getting a good education virtually. They are the ones who have really been hammered out by this missing out on almost two years of in-person education. It’s shocking. And virtual education is nothing compared to in-person. And we have failed these students.”
As a public school teacher, there aren’t words to describe my frustration and anger at such arrogant comments. Who, senator, has failed these students? What does the senator think we’ve been doing since March 13, 2020? The schools haven’t failed anybody. We’ve been teaching, feeding, and nurturing from a distance due to a pandemic.
In case the senator wasn’t aware, over 10,000 of our fellow Virginians have succumbed to COVID-19. I’m amazed every day at my colleagues in the public school system. Though teaching virtually and in a hybrid model isn’t perfect or ideal, the public schools have done the best they can considering we are living in a global pandemic.
If Sen. Peake were concerned about public school and children’s educations, he wouldn’t make outlandish comments like the ones from the breakfast. We’re in a pandemic, senator. We’re busting our tails and doing what we can with the resources we have. Thanks so much for your encouraging words, Mr. Peake.
MICHAEL NAGY
Lynchburg
Tags
- Bob Walker
- Contract
- Company
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Aviation
- Team
- Supply System
- Nuclear Fuel
- Power Authority Of The State Of New York
- Joseph Nichols Tavern
- Building Industry
- Work
- Show
- Journalism
- Marianne Rhodes
- Lynchburg
- Tommy Daniels
- Lobby
- Edmund Potter
- Helper
- Catering
- Travel
- Hotel
- Touristic Facilities
- Tourism
- Worker
- Business
- Industry
- Hospitality
- Jerry Nadler
- Nation
- Democrats
- Politics
- Republicans
- God
- Motto
- Chris Faraldi
- Law
- Social Media
- Councilman
- Surrogate
- Conservative
- Website
- Citizen
- Jesus
- Christian
- Christianity
- Worship
- Health
- Precaution
- Blood
- Fear
- City Council
- Mask
- Rules Of Order
- Psychology
- Wearing
- Hint
- Divide
- Councilmember
- Behavior Modification
- Behavior
- Landowner
- Easement
- Agriculture
- Dominion
- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Nelson
- Problem
- Burden
- Ronald Reagan
- Biden
- Mikhail Gorbachev
- Capitol
- Fence
- National Guard
- Communist Party
- Wall
- Personnel
- Voter
- People
- Official Document
- Commonwealth
- Loser
- State Of Arizona
- Dark Glasses
- Groceries
- Delivery
- Transports
- Food
- Face Mask
- Joanne A. Greene
- Site
- American
- America
- Drug
- Democrat
- Street
- Criminal
- Country
- Nancy Pelosi
- Republican
- Pr
- Bill
- Policy
- Folks
- Rule
- Debt
- Oligarchy
- Right To Vote
- Anxiety
- Pandemic
- Postpartum Depression
- Commerce
- Medicine
- Psychiatry
- Telecommunications
- Giving Birth
- Lexie
- Woman
- Depression
- Staff
- Student
- University
- Article
- Lot
- Resilience
- Togetherness
- Sales Tax
- Republican Party
- Sean Hannity I
- Quotation
- Democrat Party
- Politician
- Internal Revenue Service
- Criminal Justice System
- Militia
- Protestor
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Military
- Charge
- Gun
- Adherence
- Grand Jury
- Protester
- Federal
- Legitimacy
- Tweet
- Contrition
- Weaponry
- Second Amendment
- Sheen
- Tax Rate
- County
- Lynchburg City
- Revenue
- Estate
- Assessed Value
- Virginia
- Biology
- Science
- Editorial Board
- Editorial
- Sermon
- Jonathan
- Truth
- Board Meeting
- Trump
- Border
- Illegal Immigrant
- Mistake
- Construction
- Clown
- Illegal Alien
- Pathological Liar
- Trillion
- Pipeline
- Narrative
- Next Thing
- Cop
- Boarder
- Progressive
- U.s. Senate
- House
- Check
- Money
- Statue
- Broadcasting Events
- Economics
- Income
- Better
- Lee
- Jones
- Research
- Gynecologist
- Obstetrician
- Education
- Anatomy
- Scholar
- J. Graham Theisen
- Institution
- Easter
- Gallagher
- Sunrise
- Milton Construction
- Work Day
- Appomattox Ministerial Association
- Church
- Boyer
- Liturgy
- Sinner
- Guideline
- Priest
- Kind
- Equality Act
- Hospital
- Terry Mcauliffe
- Appomattox County
- Northam
- Deadline
- Mark Herring
- Vote
- Ticket
- Garden
- Gardening
- Garden Club Of Virginia
- Tour
- Week
- Resident
- Garden Day
- Dog
- Theft
- Thief
- Animal Shelter
- Publishing
- Zoology
- Animal
- Leonard Pitts
- Bible
- Religion
- Catholic Church
- Heretic
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Association
- Program
- Caregiver
- Virginia Chapter
- Schools Education Foundation
- Superintendent
- Breakfast
- Institutes
- Lynchburg City School Board
- Crystal Edwards
- Jodi K. Gillette
- Hope Lynchburg
- Rifle
- Assault Rifle
- Restriction
- Knife
- Pistol
- Car Crash
- Refugee
- Persecution
- State Department
- Ceiling
- Urge
- Mark Peake
- Public School
- School
- Comment
- One
- Senator
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!