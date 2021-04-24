Letters to the editor for April 24, 2021

I read in the N&A about the Politics and Pancakes breakfast put on by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance that took place back on April 10. In attendance (through Zoom) were several local lawmakers, including Steve Newman, Kathy Byron, Mark Peake, and Wendell Walker.

The topic of reopening schools came up. Senator Peake was quoted as saying “our low-income children, our public school children are missing out and not getting a good education virtually. They are the ones who have really been hammered out by this missing out on almost two years of in-person education. It’s shocking. And virtual education is nothing compared to in-person. And we have failed these students.”

As a public school teacher, there aren’t words to describe my frustration and anger at such arrogant comments. Who, senator, has failed these students? What does the senator think we’ve been doing since March 13, 2020? The schools haven’t failed anybody. We’ve been teaching, feeding, and nurturing from a distance due to a pandemic.

In case the senator wasn’t aware, over 10,000 of our fellow Virginians have succumbed to COVID-19. I’m amazed every day at my colleagues in the public school system. Though teaching virtually and in a hybrid model isn’t perfect or ideal, the public schools have done the best they can considering we are living in a global pandemic.