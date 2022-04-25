Letters to the editor for April 25, 2022

Transgender gift from God

The growing effort now occurring in many states to stop the medical treatment of Transgender children is bound to fail. Accompanying this effort is a rapidly growing tendency to treat a Transgender person or a Transgender family as a detriment to communities. Thankfully, Virginia hasn’t yet embraced this trend.

Being Transgender is a gift from God. A gift from God is given with the intent that it will be nurtured and loved and valued. A gift from God cannot be “protected” with the actual intent of erasing it. A gift from God cannot be canceled by a law.

Being created Transgender is not only a gift to the individual Transgender person, but is also a gift to the entire community of human beings. All of God’s gifts are to the benefit of everyone.

Therefore, efforts to control the number of Transgender persons, efforts disguised as “protecting” children, will ultimately fail, collapsing under the weight of their own impossible intentions. As an alternative, I invite legislators to meet with and understand actual Transgender persons and actual Transgender families, so these legislators may more fully recognize and appreciate the gift received by these persons and these families.

I rest in the comfort and embrace of the One who gave me the gift of being Transgender — the embrace of God.

ONNA McKLENNON

Monroe