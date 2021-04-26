Letters to the editor for April 26, 2021

Chase's Chauvin comment sickens
I was sickened recently to learn that the guilty verdict in the Chauvin case made Republican gubernatorial candidate and diehard contrarian Amanda Chase “sick.”
I wonder if she ever saw the 1988 film “The Naked Gun.” The star of the film is the “sultan of silliness,” Leslie Nielsen, as bumbling Sergeant Lieutenant Frank Drebin of the LAPD. Along the way, Drebin makes a misstep that gets him suspended, and he utters the following lament: “To think that the next time I shoot somebody, I could get in trouble for it.”
If Chase did see the film, she probably didn’t get the ironic thrust of that statement. Chase would seem to be of the “Support the police, right or wrong!” mindset.
EDWARD PALM
Forest
Kudos for photo
Once in a while, a picture captures attention like few others. Lee Luther, Jr.'s picture captioned "Rustburg's Kate Hardie records a dig..." on Page B10 of the April 23 News & Advance is such a photo.
The longer I look at it, the more I think it is truly outstanding! Not only does it capture the exact moment Kate bumps the volleyball, this well-composed photo clearly shows her concentration while her coach (and mother) Kristen Hardie looks on, masked against COVID-19.
Looking at the picture, I can almost feel the excitement of the game and hear the cheers! Congratulations to the Rustburg Red Devils, and kudos to Mr. Luther for a great photo. Great work!
MIKE REEVES
Lynchburg
Tags
- Bob Walker
- Contract
- Company
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Aviation
- Team
- Supply System
- Nuclear Fuel
- Power Authority Of The State Of New York
- Joseph Nichols Tavern
- Building Industry
- Work
- Show
- Journalism
- Marianne Rhodes
- Lynchburg
- Tommy Daniels
- Lobby
- Edmund Potter
- Helper
- Catering
- Travel
- Hotel
- Touristic Facilities
- Tourism
- Worker
- Business
- Industry
- Hospitality
- Jerry Nadler
- Nation
- Democrats
- Politics
- Republicans
- God
- Motto
- Chris Faraldi
- Law
- Social Media
- Councilman
- Surrogate
- Conservative
- Website
- Citizen
- Jesus
- Christian
- Christianity
- Worship
- Health
- Precaution
- Blood
- Fear
- City Council
- Mask
- Rules Of Order
- Psychology
- Wearing
- Hint
- Divide
- Councilmember
- Behavior Modification
- Behavior
- Landowner
- Easement
- Agriculture
- Dominion
- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Nelson
- Problem
- Burden
- Ronald Reagan
- Biden
- Mikhail Gorbachev
- Capitol
- Fence
- National Guard
- Communist Party
- Wall
- Personnel
- Voter
- People
- Official Document
- Commonwealth
- Loser
- State Of Arizona
- Dark Glasses
- Groceries
- Delivery
- Transports
- Food
- Face Mask
- Joanne A. Greene
- Site
- American
- America
- Drug
- Democrat
- Street
- Criminal
- Country
- Nancy Pelosi
- Republican
- Pr
- Bill
- Policy
- Folks
- Rule
- Debt
- Oligarchy
- Right To Vote
- Anxiety
- Pandemic
- Postpartum Depression
- Commerce
- Medicine
- Psychiatry
- Telecommunications
- Giving Birth
- Lexie
- Woman
- Depression
- Staff
- Student
- University
- Article
- Lot
- Resilience
- Togetherness
- Sales Tax
- Republican Party
- Sean Hannity I
- Quotation
- Democrat Party
- Politician
- Internal Revenue Service
- Criminal Justice System
- Militia
- Protestor
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Military
- Charge
- Gun
- Adherence
- Grand Jury
- Protester
- Federal
- Legitimacy
- Tweet
- Contrition
- Weaponry
- Second Amendment
- Sheen
- Tax Rate
- County
- Lynchburg City
- Revenue
- Estate
- Assessed Value
- Virginia
- Biology
- Science
- Editorial Board
- Editorial
- Sermon
- Jonathan
- Truth
- Board Meeting
- Trump
- Border
- Illegal Immigrant
- Mistake
- Construction
- Clown
- Illegal Alien
- Pathological Liar
- Trillion
- Pipeline
- Narrative
- Next Thing
- Cop
- Boarder
- Progressive
- U.s. Senate
- House
- Check
- Money
- Statue
- Broadcasting Events
- Economics
- Income
- Better
- Lee
- Jones
- Research
- Gynecologist
- Obstetrician
- Education
- Anatomy
- Scholar
- J. Graham Theisen
- Institution
- Easter
- Gallagher
- Sunrise
- Milton Construction
- Work Day
- Appomattox Ministerial Association
- Church
- Boyer
- Liturgy
- Sinner
- Guideline
- Priest
- Kind
- Equality Act
- Hospital
- Terry Mcauliffe
- Appomattox County
- Northam
- Deadline
- Mark Herring
- Vote
- Ticket
- Garden
- Gardening
- Garden Club Of Virginia
- Tour
- Week
- Resident
- Garden Day
- Dog
- Theft
- Thief
- Animal Shelter
- Publishing
- Zoology
- Animal
- Leonard Pitts
- Bible
- Religion
- Catholic Church
- Heretic
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Association
- Program
- Caregiver
- Virginia Chapter
- Schools Education Foundation
- Superintendent
- Breakfast
- Institutes
- Lynchburg City School Board
- Crystal Edwards
- Jodi K. Gillette
- Hope Lynchburg
- Rifle
- Assault Rifle
- Restriction
- Knife
- Pistol
- Car Crash
- Refugee
- Persecution
- State Department
- Ceiling
- Urge
- Mark Peake
- Public School
- School
- Comment
- One
- Senator
- Photo
- Frank Drebin
- Amanda Chase
- Cinema
- Photography
- Art
- Lee Luther Jr.
- Kate Hardie
- Misstep
- Kudos
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!