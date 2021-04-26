 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor for April 26, 2021
0 comments

Chase's Chauvin comment sickens 

I was sickened recently to learn that the guilty verdict in the Chauvin case made Republican gubernatorial candidate and diehard contrarian Amanda Chase “sick.”

I wonder if she ever saw the 1988 film “The Naked Gun.” The star of the film is the “sultan of silliness,” Leslie Nielsen, as bumbling Sergeant Lieutenant Frank Drebin of the LAPD. Along the way, Drebin makes a misstep that gets him suspended, and he utters the following lament: “To think that the next time I shoot somebody, I could get in trouble for it.”

If Chase did see the film, she probably didn’t get the ironic thrust of that statement. Chase would seem to be of the “Support the police, right or wrong!” mindset.

EDWARD PALM

Forest

Kudos for photo

Once in a while, a picture captures attention like few others. Lee Luther, Jr.'s picture captioned "Rustburg's Kate Hardie records a dig..." on Page B10 of the April 23 News & Advance is such a photo.

The longer I look at it, the more I think it is truly outstanding! Not only does it capture the exact moment Kate bumps the volleyball, this well-composed photo clearly shows her concentration while her coach (and mother) Kristen Hardie looks on, masked against COVID-19.

Looking at the picture, I can almost feel the excitement of the game and hear the cheers! Congratulations to the Rustburg Red Devils, and kudos to Mr. Luther for a great photo. Great work!

MIKE REEVES

Lynchburg

