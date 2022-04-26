Letters to the editor for April 26, 2022

What’s the real reason?

Recent Lynchburg City School Board discussions with Dominion Seven gave me heartburn. As I mentioned in my last letter [“Enrollment decline,” March 25], depending upon which year one chooses to measure, declining enrollments will give a variety of answers. The fact is from the peak year of enrollments, 1997, to the current 2021 year, K-12 enrollments have declined 1,907. While not thousands and thousands, it is projected to hit that mark in September.

However, Dominion Seven’s conclusion that a main reason for this decline is due to fertility rates of Lynchburg mothers is bogus! The Virginia Department of Health annually reports live births by place of residence and they certainly do not show Lynchburg births declining at the same percentage as kindergarten enrollments. In the late 1990s, Lynchburg’s mothers gave live birth to an annual average of 800 children. In the late 2010s, the average live birth rate was well over 1,100.

What is declining is the percentage of those live births that attend LCS 5 years later to start kindergarten. In the early 2000s, more than 80 % of live birth children 5 years old attended LCS for kindergarten. The last 5 years, the average is about 50%.

Dominion furthermore tries to tie enrollment to population and show a less than 10% ratio, enrollments to population. Yes, enrollments are declining and population is increasing but much of the increase is at Liberty and this ratio is meaningless. In Charlottesville their ratio is 8.4%.

Annually, the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service provides a very detailed estimate of school-aged population, and by comparing this to school enrollments shows only 63.7% of Lynchburg’s school aged children are enrolled at LCS, the fifth-lowest rate of state school divisions.

Declining enrollments should have been addressed years ago. Rather than blame fertility rates, it’s time to find the real reason Lynchburg parents choose not to send their children to LCS.

JIM WEIGAND

Lynchburg