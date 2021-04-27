Letters to the editor for April 27, 2021

Historic Garden Day a success

On Tuesday, April 20, the annual tour of homes and gardens in Lynchburg was held as a part of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. It was a special privilege for us to host this event as it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historic Garden Day 2021 was made possible due to the generous contributions of the sponsors and advertisers. We especially thank the homeowners who graciously opened their beautiful properties to visitors.

There was a tremendous response from the guests who purchased tickets and traveled from near and far to attend the tour. The Lynchburg Police and Bedford Sheriff Department provided valuable assistance to parking and transportation needs and kept the roads safe.

The money raised during Historic Garden Week helps fund the restoration and preservation of historic gardens and properties in Virginia; the Lynchburg area has benefited in many ways from this event. The tireless work of Hillside and Lynchburg garden club members made this an extraordinary tour despite the challenges and unknowns of the past year.

We are confident that 2022 will bring another splendid tour to our beloved community.

JEANNA CHAPMAN and SHERRI MEYER