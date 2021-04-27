 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor for April 27, 2021
Historic Garden Day a success

On Tuesday, April 20, the annual tour of homes and gardens in Lynchburg was held as a part of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. It was a special privilege for us to host this event as it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historic Garden Day 2021 was made possible due to the generous contributions of the sponsors and advertisers. We especially thank the homeowners who graciously opened their beautiful properties to visitors.

There was a tremendous response from the guests who purchased tickets and traveled from near and far to attend the tour. The Lynchburg Police and Bedford Sheriff Department provided valuable assistance to parking and transportation needs and kept the roads safe.

The money raised during Historic Garden Week helps fund the restoration and preservation of historic gardens and properties in Virginia; the Lynchburg area has benefited in many ways from this event. The tireless work of Hillside and Lynchburg garden club members made this an extraordinary tour despite the challenges and unknowns of the past year.

We are confident that 2022 will bring another splendid tour to our beloved community.

JEANNA CHAPMAN and SHERRI MEYER

Garden Day co-chairs, Lynchburg

Reforming our reactions

There has been much discussion and debate about reforming the police response to criminal activity.

Instead of second-guessing police and reforming their practices, how about reforming the community’s response to police? (Yes, some of their practices need reforming, but so do the community’s response.)

Our society has lost its respect for law enforcement officers, who are trying to keep us safe. Let’s teach our children the following if they encounter a policeman/woman: Comply, don’t die.

In so many of the cases recently, the victim would probably be alive if he or she would have complied with police instructions.

JANET STASULLI

Forest

