Letters to the editor for April 28, 2021

A comment about public meeting comments
The vice mayor’s remarks at the end of April 13 meeting of city council should not go unnoticed by Lynchburg voters.
At issue was a suggestion to amend council’s rules of procedure to align deadlines for citizens’ requests to address council regarding published agenda items with dates the agendas are published. The city attorney stated council’s rules facilitate managing city council meetings, but council may modify them at will. The only impediment to the suggested amendment appeared to be ensuring that prior to granting requests, the clerk would have sufficient time to ensure citizens’ requests to speak meet certain screening criteria meant to eliminate frivolous requests.
However, the vice mayor, without appearing to desire any discussion, immediately stated his opposition to amending council’s rules to facilitate citizens’ requests to address council, saying the amendment would “more or less turn every [city council] meeting into a series of public hearings.”
The vice mayor’s remarks, immediately endorsed by the Ward II councilman, seem to constitute a step toward intimidation and censorship of residents while painting city council and the clerk as victims of unnecessary work and time constraints, should a single citizen wish to address city council.
Anyone familiar with city council meetings knows they typically are sparsely attended by residents, unless a public hearing to address a community hot-button issue is scheduled. It seems unreasonable to assume the proposed amendment would lead to significant increases in citizens’ requests to address city council at its meetings or to bog down council’s proceedings.
True leaders don’t avoid hearing their constituents face to face; influential officeholders who shrink from doing so have typically attained their positions to gain more power and ascend the political ladder to exercise more control. Which type of leaders do voters want representing them?
BRIAN DELANO
Lynchburg
Tags
- Bob Walker
- Contract
- Company
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Aviation
- Team
- Supply System
- Nuclear Fuel
- Power Authority Of The State Of New York
- Joseph Nichols Tavern
- Building Industry
- Work
- Show
- Journalism
- Marianne Rhodes
- Lynchburg
- Tommy Daniels
- Lobby
- Edmund Potter
- Helper
- Catering
- Travel
- Hotel
- Touristic Facilities
- Tourism
- Worker
- Business
- Industry
- Hospitality
- Jerry Nadler
- Nation
- Democrats
- Politics
- Republicans
- God
- Motto
- Chris Faraldi
- Law
- Social Media
- Councilman
- Surrogate
- Conservative
- Website
- Citizen
- Jesus
- Christian
- Christianity
- Worship
- Health
- Precaution
- Blood
- Fear
- City Council
- Mask
- Rules Of Order
- Psychology
- Wearing
- Hint
- Divide
- Councilmember
- Behavior Modification
- Behavior
- Landowner
- Easement
- Agriculture
- Dominion
- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Nelson
- Problem
- Burden
- Ronald Reagan
- Biden
- Mikhail Gorbachev
- Capitol
- Fence
- National Guard
- Communist Party
- Wall
- Personnel
- Voter
- People
- Official Document
- Commonwealth
- Loser
- State Of Arizona
- Dark Glasses
- Groceries
- Delivery
- Transports
- Food
- Face Mask
- Joanne A. Greene
- Site
- American
- America
- Drug
- Democrat
- Street
- Criminal
- Country
- Nancy Pelosi
- Republican
- Pr
- Bill
- Policy
- Folks
- Rule
- Debt
- Oligarchy
- Right To Vote
- Anxiety
- Pandemic
- Postpartum Depression
- Commerce
- Medicine
- Psychiatry
- Telecommunications
- Giving Birth
- Lexie
- Woman
- Depression
- Staff
- Student
- University
- Article
- Lot
- Resilience
- Togetherness
- Sales Tax
- Republican Party
- Sean Hannity I
- Quotation
- Democrat Party
- Politician
- Internal Revenue Service
- Criminal Justice System
- Militia
- Protestor
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Military
- Charge
- Gun
- Adherence
- Grand Jury
- Protester
- Federal
- Legitimacy
- Tweet
- Contrition
- Weaponry
- Second Amendment
- Sheen
- Tax Rate
- County
- Lynchburg City
- Revenue
- Estate
- Assessed Value
- Virginia
- Biology
- Science
- Editorial Board
- Editorial
- Sermon
- Jonathan
- Truth
- Board Meeting
- Trump
- Border
- Illegal Immigrant
- Mistake
- Construction
- Clown
- Illegal Alien
- Pathological Liar
- Trillion
- Pipeline
- Narrative
- Next Thing
- Cop
- Boarder
- Progressive
- U.s. Senate
- House
- Check
- Money
- Statue
- Broadcasting Events
- Economics
- Income
- Better
- Lee
- Jones
- Research
- Gynecologist
- Obstetrician
- Education
- Anatomy
- Scholar
- J. Graham Theisen
- Institution
- Easter
- Gallagher
- Sunrise
- Milton Construction
- Work Day
- Appomattox Ministerial Association
- Church
- Boyer
- Liturgy
- Sinner
- Guideline
- Priest
- Kind
- Equality Act
- Hospital
- Terry Mcauliffe
- Appomattox County
- Northam
- Deadline
- Mark Herring
- Vote
- Ticket
- Garden
- Gardening
- Garden Club Of Virginia
- Tour
- Week
- Resident
- Garden Day
- Dog
- Theft
- Thief
- Animal Shelter
- Publishing
- Zoology
- Animal
- Leonard Pitts
- Bible
- Religion
- Catholic Church
- Heretic
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Association
- Program
- Caregiver
- Virginia Chapter
- Schools Education Foundation
- Superintendent
- Breakfast
- Institutes
- Lynchburg City School Board
- Crystal Edwards
- Jodi K. Gillette
- Hope Lynchburg
- Rifle
- Assault Rifle
- Restriction
- Knife
- Pistol
- Car Crash
- Lynchburg Police
- Bedford Sheriff Department
- Preservation
- Safe
- Assistance
- Council
- Mayor
- Remark
- Request
- Clerk
- Comment
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!