Letters to the editor for April 28, 2022

Development planning for Lynchburg

The conclusion of April 13’s Lynchburg Planning Commission meeting was notable for the impromptu discussion that occurred among LPC members after completion of agenda items. The discussion started when Commissioner Kensie Johnson asked commission members if traffic studies conducted to support proposed developments ever recommend a project be disapproved. The response was that traffic studies requested by developers are not useful and do not provide accurate assessments of traffic impacts. For example, a study that averages traffic increase over a 24-hour period easily concludes no impact would occur, although actual traffic increases are concentrated during certain hours. The discussion continued, addressing developments’ potential environmental/urban stormwater/retention pond impacts to nearby watersheds.

The commissioners seemed unable to determine how to plan for growth in a city landlocked by surrounding counties. The city planner commented that the only solution is to increase population density by vertical expansion. The commissioners appeared to be more concerned about losing population (= tax revenue) to surrounding counties than in defining smart growth measures that maintain a quality living environment.

To enhance LPC’s vision and ability to formulate effective land use plans, City Council should appoint a nonpartisan advisory panel to assist the LPC with technical matters related to development. Such a panel should include a civil engineer, an environmental engineer, someone with traffic engineering experience, and possibly an architectural engineer. That group could provide the guidance needed to exercise vigilance in considering all aspects of developmental matters that come before LPC.

Important planning decisions shouldn’t be made in the absence of expert advice. An advisory panel for LPC would help the commission apply proven lessons regarding what does/does not work, which would benefit all city residents.

BRIAN DELANO

Lynchburg

On Twitter’s future

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has brought hope to conservatives, and anguish to liberals. But before the heart flutters, let’s wait for results. Elon Musk is a businessman, and Twitter is a business. Elon will make Twitter profitable. That likely means that neither conservative nor liberal perspectives will be barred.

GEORGE CAYLOR

Lynchburg