Letters to the editor for April 29, 2021

An interesting question
The April 4, 2021 editorial published in The News & Advance states Virginia still is paying the price for seceding from the Union.
The real price we are paying is higher and higher taxes to support and sustain an ever growing, all-powerful, and overreaching federal government. It has inserted itself into every aspect of our lives: school, school prayer, healthcare, gun ownership, how state elections are conducted, out of control entitlement programs, deficit spending, unfunded state mandates, conducting “wars” without declaring war, selling our debt to China, and making government programs intended to be temporary permanent. Congress has abdicated lawmaking to big business, government bureaucracies and the Courts. Congressmen make $174,000 per year and do nothing. Who pays for that?
The Confederate States’ Constitution was similar to the U.S. Constitution. However, it differed in several aspects. While eliminating dual sovereignty of state and federal governments, it focused on states’ rights and limited federal power. No powers were granted to the federal government; rather specific powers were delegated to it. It opposed and severely restricted protective tariffs (free-trade). Although the CSA Constitution permitted slavery (as did the U.S. Constitution), it outlawed the Slave Trade (the U.S. Constitution did not). There was never any nationally funded program to emancipate slaves, compensate slave holders, nor integrate freed slaves into American Society. Why not?
The CSA sought to avoid a concentration of power in the central government at the expense of states by maximizing the rights and responsibilities of states and limiting those of the federal government. So, what are we really still paying for?
One could argue we are paying for a dominant, powerful, out of control central government begun under President Abraham Lincoln. This is what the facts and evidence support.
Would we have been better off with strong state governments? An interesting question!
SCOTT MYERS
Lynchburg
Tags
- Bob Walker
- Contract
- Company
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Aviation
- Team
- Supply System
- Nuclear Fuel
- Power Authority Of The State Of New York
- Joseph Nichols Tavern
- Building Industry
- Work
- Show
- Journalism
- Marianne Rhodes
- Lynchburg
- Tommy Daniels
- Lobby
- Edmund Potter
- Helper
- Catering
- Travel
- Hotel
- Touristic Facilities
- Tourism
- Worker
- Business
- Industry
- Hospitality
- Jerry Nadler
- Nation
- Democrats
- Politics
- Republicans
- God
- Motto
- Chris Faraldi
- Law
- Social Media
- Councilman
- Surrogate
- Conservative
- Website
- Citizen
- Jesus
- Christian
- Christianity
- Worship
- Health
- Precaution
- Blood
- Fear
- City Council
- Mask
- Rules Of Order
- Psychology
- Wearing
- Hint
- Divide
- Councilmember
- Behavior Modification
- Behavior
- Landowner
- Easement
- Agriculture
- Dominion
- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Nelson
- Problem
- Burden
- Ronald Reagan
- Biden
- Mikhail Gorbachev
- Capitol
- Fence
- National Guard
- Communist Party
- Wall
- Personnel
- Voter
- People
- Official Document
- Commonwealth
- Loser
- State Of Arizona
- Dark Glasses
- Groceries
- Delivery
- Transports
- Food
- Face Mask
- Joanne A. Greene
- Site
- American
- America
- Drug
- Democrat
- Street
- Criminal
- Country
- Nancy Pelosi
- Republican
- Pr
- Bill
- Policy
- Folks
- Rule
- Debt
- Oligarchy
- Right To Vote
- Anxiety
- Pandemic
- Postpartum Depression
- Commerce
- Medicine
- Psychiatry
- Telecommunications
- Giving Birth
- Lexie
- Woman
- Depression
- Staff
- Student
- University
- Article
- Lot
- Resilience
- Togetherness
- Sales Tax
- Republican Party
- Sean Hannity I
- Quotation
- Democrat Party
- Politician
- Internal Revenue Service
- Criminal Justice System
- Militia
- Protestor
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Military
- Charge
- Gun
- Adherence
- Grand Jury
- Protester
- Federal
- Legitimacy
- Tweet
- Contrition
- Weaponry
- Second Amendment
- Sheen
- Tax Rate
- County
- Lynchburg City
- Revenue
- Estate
- Assessed Value
- Virginia
- Biology
- Science
- Editorial Board
- Editorial
- Sermon
- Jonathan
- Truth
- Board Meeting
- Trump
- Border
- Illegal Immigrant
- Mistake
- Construction
- Clown
- Illegal Alien
- Pathological Liar
- Trillion
- Pipeline
- Narrative
- Next Thing
- Cop
- Boarder
- Progressive
- U.s. Senate
- House
- Check
- Money
- Statue
- Broadcasting Events
- Economics
- Income
- Better
- Lee
- Jones
- Research
- Gynecologist
- Obstetrician
- Education
- Anatomy
- Scholar
- J. Graham Theisen
- Institution
- Easter
- Gallagher
- Sunrise
- Milton Construction
- Work Day
- Appomattox Ministerial Association
- Church
- Boyer
- Liturgy
- Sinner
- Guideline
- Priest
- Kind
- Equality Act
- Hospital
- Terry Mcauliffe
- Appomattox County
- Northam
- Deadline
- Mark Herring
- Vote
- Ticket
- Garden
- Gardening
- Garden Club Of Virginia
- Tour
- Week
- Resident
- Garden Day
- Dog
- Theft
- Thief
- Animal Shelter
- Publishing
- Zoology
- Animal
- Leonard Pitts
- Bible
- Religion
- Catholic Church
- Heretic
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Association
- Program
- Caregiver
- Virginia Chapter
- Schools Education Foundation
- Superintendent
- Breakfast
- Institutes
- Lynchburg City School Board
- Crystal Edwards
- Jodi K. Gillette
- Hope Lynchburg
- Rifle
- Assault Rifle
- Restriction
- Knife
- Pistol
- Car Crash
- Lynchburg Police
- Bedford Sheriff Department
- Preservation
- Safe
- Assistance
- Council
- Mayor
- Remark
- Request
- Clerk
- Comment
- State
- Constitution
- Federal Government
- Ministries
- Central Government
- Mandate
- Csa
- Slave
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!