Letters to the editor for April 29, 2021

An interesting question

The April 4, 2021 editorial published in The News & Advance states Virginia still is paying the price for seceding from the Union.

The real price we are paying is higher and higher taxes to support and sustain an ever growing, all-powerful, and overreaching federal government. It has inserted itself into every aspect of our lives: school, school prayer, healthcare, gun ownership, how state elections are conducted, out of control entitlement programs, deficit spending, unfunded state mandates, conducting “wars” without declaring war, selling our debt to China, and making government programs intended to be temporary permanent. Congress has abdicated lawmaking to big business, government bureaucracies and the Courts. Congressmen make $174,000 per year and do nothing. Who pays for that?