Letters to the editor for April 29, 2021
An interesting question

The April 4, 2021 editorial published in The News & Advance states Virginia still is paying the price for seceding from the Union.

The real price we are paying is higher and higher taxes to support and sustain an ever growing, all-powerful, and overreaching federal government. It has inserted itself into every aspect of our lives: school, school prayer, healthcare, gun ownership, how state elections are conducted, out of control entitlement programs, deficit spending, unfunded state mandates, conducting “wars” without declaring war, selling our debt to China, and making government programs intended to be temporary permanent. Congress has abdicated lawmaking to big business, government bureaucracies and the Courts. Congressmen make $174,000 per year and do nothing. Who pays for that?

The Confederate States’ Constitution was similar to the U.S. Constitution. However, it differed in several aspects. While eliminating dual sovereignty of state and federal governments, it focused on states’ rights and limited federal power. No powers were granted to the federal government; rather specific powers were delegated to it. It opposed and severely restricted protective tariffs (free-trade). Although the CSA Constitution permitted slavery (as did the U.S. Constitution), it outlawed the Slave Trade (the U.S. Constitution did not). There was never any nationally funded program to emancipate slaves, compensate slave holders, nor integrate freed slaves into American Society. Why not?

The CSA sought to avoid a concentration of power in the central government at the expense of states by maximizing the rights and responsibilities of states and limiting those of the federal government. So, what are we really still paying for?

One could argue we are paying for a dominant, powerful, out of control central government begun under President Abraham Lincoln. This is what the facts and evidence support.

Would we have been better off with strong state governments? An interesting question!

SCOTT MYERS

Lynchburg

