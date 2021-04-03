Letters to the editor for April 3, 2021

Following science and biology

I will not stay silent. Spurred by Pastor Jonathan’s sermon on Palm Sunday, I must write this editorial. Will the editorial board of The News & Advance publish it?

Follow the science when it comes to COVID-19 but ignore science and biology when it comes to male and female, says the Biden administration and now the culture in which we live.

Because Christians did not stand up and say, “No!” we lost on abortion. Because Christians did not stand up and say, “No!” we lost on marriage between one man and one woman. Will we lose on the biology issue or will we, as God’s people, stand up and tell the truth no matter the consequences?

The truth is God made them “male and female.” This was not a mistake for we are “fearfully and wonderfully made” and God formed us in the womb. He has a plan for each and every one just the way He made us in the gender we were born with and that gender is determined by our DNA. That cannot be changed. Bodies can be altered, but what is inside cannot. It is simple biology.

Let’s teach people, children, that God loves them just the way they are and bring into a saving knowledge of the Savior.