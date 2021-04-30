 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor for April 30, 2021
God loves us all

As a local pastor, I want to be super clear: God loves transgender people! This includes all non-binary individuals and, yes, God loves everyone else too.

Jesus said, “blessed are the pure of heart for they shall see God.” I can’t think of anything more “pure of heart” than being so honest with oneself to the extent of even defying what typically is “acceptable” in our own community — the gender norm.

One gets hardly any benefit from being so honest for, in large part, one will be stared at, rejected, ridiculed, made fun of, and misunderstood — if not feared — for simply accepting their own internal gender-truth. The only upside is they’re “pure of heart” and an ancient promise that they “will see God,” but really there is little to no upside in coming out in our society today.

Yet, there are people among us with more courage than I will ever have, and they somehow muster the incredible will to be so vulnerably honest in public. Jesus said God desires those who worship in “spirit” and in “truth,” and it seems to me that truth must also include a real honesty about oneself.

In fact, I love that historically one of the first Christ-followers we see from Africa was an Ethiopian “eunuch.” The word “eunuch” is a pretty liberal English translation, but the reality of the term is simply “gender nonconforming.” Phillip baptized the Ethiopian without hesitation, and according to Scripture didn’t question gender or masculinity at all. For surely Phillip was familiar with Jesus’ earlier teaching that “there are eunuchs who were born that way...”

In summary, I say to all my non-binary community members — I accept and love you just the way you are, and so does your Creator. Thank you for being you. You are so brave!

DAN HARRISON

Lynchburg

