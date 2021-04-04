Letters to the editor for April 4, 2021

This hit home for me mostly because I’m a Lynchburg City Schools student — a junior at E.C. Glass. I’ve had a front-row seat to the challenges and struggles of moving through virtual and hybrid learning over the past year.

Let me be clear: now is no time to cut the LCS budget.

Mr. Helgeson says he doesn’t want to “reward” LCS for poor achievement. But the school budget isn’t a reward. It isn’t an incentive you can hand out for good behavior, like candy or an hour on the Xbox. It’s a promise: a promise to students we support them and have the ability to help those who are struggling.

Because if these cuts go through, it will only prevent our schools from offering the arts and after-school programs that make LCS truly special. That’s what I love about being a Glass student — the support system we have from our arts programs to the Beacon of Hope. Cutting our budget will directly harm the students who need the most support. If students are struggling, fund schools more so we can hire the best teachers and offer the best programs! Don’t punish kids under the guise of saving the taxpayer’s dime.