Letters to the editor for April 5, 2022

Climate change education

Brief reminder for all educators, educational administrators of all educational institutions nationwide:

Public awareness of climate change is 60 years old.

It was more than 30 years ago that the U.S. Congress was told about the predicted dire consequences that became today’s reality. Science has become, in general, more emphasized in school and college curricula but not enough to meet the demands of today’s reality that is succinctly stated recently by the International Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II (2022):

“The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

Thus, in my opinion, every component of education and personality development must be centered on saving our living Earth and humanity. This is not an intellectual side issue or exercise but a biological reality! (It may be likened to the current Ukrainian struggle for national survival against the destructive brutal dictatorial forces. Neither climate change nor Putin cares. But we should!)

DR. ANTAL E. SÓLYOM

Lynchburg