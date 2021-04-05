Letters to the editor for April 6, 2021

Life is hard
Life is hard but when you're stupid, it's really hard.
Take, for example, the bum in the White House. The first thing this buffoon does is open up our southern border, which finally was under control. Now, what kind of corrupt clown would invite millions of illegal aliens to invade our country during a pandemic?
The next thing this pathological liar does is cancel the Keystone pipeline. Let me know if a bigger idiot exists that would kill thousands of jobs when millions are unemployed. Schools are closed, borders are open and China treats him like a cheap tourist.
So to make it right, this loser adds trillions to the deficit and better yet, wants to raise taxes! With this bunch of commies, the only thing structural or systemic these days is stupidity.
JACK LEGGETT
Forest
Double standard
Is anyone as confused as I am with our elected leaders requiring proof of Virginia residency (Sunday, April 4 edition of The News & Advance) in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine to prevent out-of-towners from getting Virginia's supply? However, if we require proof of residency for voting or census counts, we are oppressing people.
It's sad these same elected leaders have the power to enact laws that affect our lives when they lack any common sense.
I guess one fits a political narrative and the other doesn't.
JOHN TOMLIN
Forest
