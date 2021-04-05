Letters to the editor for April 6, 2021

Life is hard

Life is hard but when you're stupid, it's really hard.

Take, for example, the bum in the White House. The first thing this buffoon does is open up our southern border, which finally was under control. Now, what kind of corrupt clown would invite millions of illegal aliens to invade our country during a pandemic?

The next thing this pathological liar does is cancel the Keystone pipeline. Let me know if a bigger idiot exists that would kill thousands of jobs when millions are unemployed. Schools are closed, borders are open and China treats him like a cheap tourist.

So to make it right, this loser adds trillions to the deficit and better yet, wants to raise taxes! With this bunch of commies, the only thing structural or systemic these days is stupidity.

JACK LEGGETT

Forest

Double standard