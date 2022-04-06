Letters to the editor for April 6, 2022

Benefits for educators

As our delegates and state senators negotiate the proposed 2022-2024 biennium budget, I urge all commonwealth citizens to contact your representatives with the following information:

Many veterans in Virginia receive tax exemptions, deductions or credits from some real property tax, personal property tax and income tax.

Institutions of higher education often discount tuition and waive fees for veterans.

Veterans enjoy employment advantages.

Employers are provided tax advantages for hiring veterans.

Veterans are provided free or discounted health care.

Veterans have access to specialized mental health services not available to other Virginia citizens.

Veterans even enjoy funeral and burial discounts.

Many retail establishments offer discounts to active and veteran military members.

The proposed limited exemption of retirement benefits for veterans from Virginia income tax further increases the benefits to veterans in Virginia (HB1120).

While I in no way mean to denigrate the critical services provided by our military members, I object to providing additional discounts and exemptions for our veterans while ignoring the vital contributions of public school educators.

Without education, we would have no veterans! Without education, we would have no leaders for our service members. Without the dedication of our perpetually underfunded and underappreciated public school teachers, administrators, and staff, where would we find recruits to train for our national defense?

Urge your representatives to eliminate the provisions in the proposed budget (SB528/HB1120) that create a new benefit to veterans unless you are also willing to extend the same or larger benefit to active and retired public school educators.

Members of the budget conference committee are:

Delegates

Delegate John J. McGuire, III, DelJMcGuire@house.virginia.gov

Delegate Robert D. Orrock, Sr. DelBOrrock@house.virginia.gov

Delegate Luke E. Torian, DelLTorian@house.virginia.gov

Senators:

Respectfully,

MICHAEL BREMER

Lynchburg