Letters to the editor for April 7, 2021

Take a look

Look around folks, America is changing before our eyes and, unfortunately, no one seems to care as long as they are getting those stimulus checks.

Some changes I have noticed are: Everyone calls the AR-15 an assault rifle. It is a Armalite Rifle named for its origin. Contrary to popular belief, we have open borders, cities are defunding police departments, cities are removing qualified immunity from police officers, convicted cop killers are being appointed to police reform advisory boards, more victims in one city are shot in one weekend and there is very little media coverage.

But when mass shootings occur, the media is fast to call them hate crimes.

There are district attorneys that favor criminals over victims, governors have ruined states and face recall, Homeland Security denies there is a border crisis, the U.S. Senate and House have some very unstable members who introduce insane bills ever since a black man died in police custody. We have heard nothing but equity, equality, racism.