Letters to the editor for April 8, 2021

Will it be better?
I see they are to remove the General Lee statue in Charlottesville.
I truly wonder, will this make lives better? Will it change or enhance income, make children smarter or make these people destroying our ancestors’ history smarter?
I really believe, with all the other beneficial things money could be wasted on, this is not one of them. When you turn on your television there are very few appropriate shows that are child friendly, but we can turn the channel. If you prefer not to go to a nude beach, you don’t. So these pathetic people don’t have to go to that park.
People really amaze me. Life is so short and rather than using their unused time advocating about a 100-plus-year-old statue, why not advocate for worthy causes like helping people living in tents, drug abuse prevention, better roads and bridges and our most precious children and what they are seeing and learning.
So I suggest if you don’t like something, don’t go there. If you promote something know something about it and most of all if the one goal in your short life is to waste time and money destroying America, you need to really rethink your goals or come up with some.
If you really don’t like what is around you, leave. People, get a life.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights
