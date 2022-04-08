Letters to the editor for April 8, 2022

We must learn truth

I share a similar view on teaching our American history as Mr. Palm [“Who’s afraid of Nikole Hannah-Jones?”, April 3].

Scholarship shows that racism produced the type of slave system that was established in the colonial South and carried forward in the United States. The nature and purpose of this system was to forever create a barrier between whites and Blacks. It assumed the superiority of the white race and would ultimately question whether or not Blacks were even on the same level of humanity. In the 40-year run up to the Civil War, Northern states adopted a policy of making life difficult for free Blacks in hopes that Blacks would choose to flee the country.

Abolitionist groups voted on whether to allow Blacks to attend their meetings. End the cruelty of slavery, yes, but association or equality with Black folks, no. The vast majority of Americans agreed on the latter. Judge Taney decreed in the Dred Scott decision that Black people were of so inferior a nature that they weren’t eligible for the “inalienable rights” reserved for “men” in the Declaration of Independence. American apartheid continued after the Plessy ruling established “separate but equal” as law. Black people were subjected to horrific lynchings up past the murder of Emmet Till in 1955. Only since the Brown ruling and the Civil Rights Acts of the ‘60s have we as a country determined to live together with “All men are created equal” applying to everyone. Why would this information be deemed divisive and not instructional?

You can’t expect to overturn 400 years in just 60. Shouldn’t we be willing to look behind the figures if Black homeowners are being rejected for refinancing at a higher rate than white homeowners? Why not look at the truth of our past to better understand who we were and where we need to be?

ART COSTAN

Forest