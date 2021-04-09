Letters to the editor for April 9, 2021

What we should rely on

The Bible should never be relied on, promoted as or regarded as being scientific fact. It isn’t! There are well-respected scientific, medical universities and institutions who have studied the causes of transgenderism. These institutions have published scientific papers and journals on the biological reasons one is born transgender.

Katherine Wu, a third year graduate/research student at Harvard University wrote this in her article: “...the Science of Transgender Identity”: “So where do we stand on transgender issues? Science tells us that gender is certainly not binary, it may not even be a linear spectrum. Like many other facets of identity, it can operate on a broad range of levels and operate outside of many definitions. And it also appears that gender may not be as static as we assume. At the forefront of this, transgender identity is complex — it’s unlikely we’ll ever be able to attribute it to one neat, contained set of causes, and there is still much to be learned. But, we know now that several of these causes are biological.”