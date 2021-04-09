Letters to the editor for April 9, 2021

What we should rely on
The Bible should never be relied on, promoted as or regarded as being scientific fact. It isn’t! There are well-respected scientific, medical universities and institutions who have studied the causes of transgenderism. These institutions have published scientific papers and journals on the biological reasons one is born transgender.
Katherine Wu, a third year graduate/research student at Harvard University wrote this in her article: “...the Science of Transgender Identity”: “So where do we stand on transgender issues? Science tells us that gender is certainly not binary, it may not even be a linear spectrum. Like many other facets of identity, it can operate on a broad range of levels and operate outside of many definitions. And it also appears that gender may not be as static as we assume. At the forefront of this, transgender identity is complex — it’s unlikely we’ll ever be able to attribute it to one neat, contained set of causes, and there is still much to be learned. But, we know now that several of these causes are biological.”
Dr. J. Graham Theisen, obstetrician/gynecologist and the National Institutes of Health Women’s Reproductive Health Research Scholar at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University concluded in an article written in Feb. of 2020: “Some of the first biological evidence of the incongruence transgender individuals experience, because their brain indicates they are one sex and their body another, may have been found in estrogen receptor pathways in the brain of 30 transgender individuals.”
“Twenty-one variants in 19 genes have been found in estrogen signaling pathways of the brain critical to establishing whether the brain is masculine or feminine...”
These and other publications can be found online regarding transgender research. We don’t have to rely on ancient Biblical stories to solve 21st-century problems.
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest