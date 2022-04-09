Letters to the editor for April 9, 2022

Hello from new postmaster

It is a great honor to serve Concord as your new postmaster. In my 25 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the postal service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the postal service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.

From an incredibly successful 2021 holiday mail and shipping season to our current role delivering COVID-19 test kits, the postal service continues to provide a vital service for our nation and our community in Concord.

On behalf of the 650,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the postal service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.

DONALD BAKER

Postmaster, Concord