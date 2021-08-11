Letters to the editor for Aug. 11, 2021

Every culture has a story

This is in response to the reprint of the article from the Richmond Times Dispatch outlining the plight of 18-year old Diana Kim [“Reframing the conversation,” Aug. 9].

She feels there is a lack of Asian American history being taught in Virginia schools. She is petitioning the Virginia General Assembly to require the teaching of more Asian American history in our schools.

Why stop at Asian American history? Why not Polish history? The Polish flag flies at the Bedford D-Day Memorial. I am of Polish heritage, born in Chicago to Polish immigrant parents, who came to the United States in 1950 as refugees of World War II. My father was just 19 years old when he was captured in his home town of Ozorkow, Poland by the German Army in 1940. He spent five terrifying years in Nazi concentration camps. When the last camp he was in was liberated, he was moved by the Allies to a “displaced persons” camp in Germany. He met and married my mother there. They spent 5 more years in this post-war camp before being given the opportunity to resettle and start a new life in the United States.