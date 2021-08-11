Letters to the editor for Aug. 11, 2021

Every culture has a story
This is in response to the reprint of the article from the Richmond Times Dispatch outlining the plight of 18-year old Diana Kim [“Reframing the conversation,” Aug. 9].
She feels there is a lack of Asian American history being taught in Virginia schools. She is petitioning the Virginia General Assembly to require the teaching of more Asian American history in our schools.
Why stop at Asian American history? Why not Polish history? The Polish flag flies at the Bedford D-Day Memorial. I am of Polish heritage, born in Chicago to Polish immigrant parents, who came to the United States in 1950 as refugees of World War II. My father was just 19 years old when he was captured in his home town of Ozorkow, Poland by the German Army in 1940. He spent five terrifying years in Nazi concentration camps. When the last camp he was in was liberated, he was moved by the Allies to a “displaced persons” camp in Germany. He met and married my mother there. They spent 5 more years in this post-war camp before being given the opportunity to resettle and start a new life in the United States.
There are hundreds of cultures/races/ethnic groups in the United States. All of them have stories to tell and feel that they are as important as the Asians, the Poles, the Swedes and so on. If we take every single culture and start teaching their history in minute detail, there will be no time for any other classes.
HELEN SWANSON
Lynchburg
Speak out on moratorium extension
What is happening? How is it possible that a sitting president can be faced with a decision from the Supreme Court stating this unconstitutional declaration of a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent and he moves to extend the moratorium?
We were in desperate need of a president we could respect as well as a person with the policies of reason, which I felt we’ve had for the most part. This president cannot make decisions based on the principles that worked using the rules of law for democracy but instead, what he feels is a way to get votes and please other Democrats, I’m guessing is the reason.
I believe this president is failing us in many ways and I could write a paragraph on that subject with immigration being another way. But, I believe we need to make our voices heard about such a blatant non-respect for the rule of law.
GRACIE LEWIS
Lynchburg