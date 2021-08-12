Letters to the editor for Aug. 12, 2021

TURNER PERROW

Amherst County

Republican hypocrisy

Like their beloved leader, Republican politicians have no qualms whatsoever about making their supporters suckers for a second or third time. Having abandoned Dr. Seuss as the compelling issue of the year, they have set their eyes on “election integrity,” when, in fact, their goal is to attain the exact opposite state.

[Former President Donald] Trump has worked tirelessly to erode or destroy voters’ confidence in the electoral process. He attempted to change election results in states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Then, he tried to get the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 election corrupt. Lastly, and most dangerously, he led the attempted coup on January 6 to overthrow valid and accurate Electoral College results.

His co-conspirators are now working diligently to make voting as difficult as possible, especially for those voters who do not cast ballots for Republican candidates. They also seek to allow legislators to control the election process and to grant legislators, not the voters, the right to determine the outcomes of elections. Lastly, they quite cavalierly accuse election officials, of whom thousands are Republicans, of rigging elections.