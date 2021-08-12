Letters to the editor for Aug. 12, 2021

Police unfairly excluded from bonus
I was astounded to read in Tuesday’s paper that the state legislators passed a budget that excluded police officers from a $5,000 law enforcement bonus [“Va. budget will include $3.4B in federal aid,” Aug. 10].
State Police and sheriff’s office deputies will receive the bonus, but police in our towns, cities, and some counties will not. What is the justification for this? Defund the police?
Democrats have been long touting equal pay for equal work, equity, and fairness, yet this exclusion is counter to those values and a blatantly hypocritical action. Now cash-strapped cities will be forced to determine if they can afford to match the bonus their sheriff’s departments are receiving. In Lynchburg’s case, this will be almost $1 million. This is one of the most asinine decisions to ever come out of Richmond. Throw the bums out!
Thank you to Senators [Steve] Newman and [Mark] Peake and Delegates [Kathy] Byron and [Wendell] Walker for voting against this bill and supporting our police. Please help reelect them and elect [Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin, [lieutenant governor candidate Winsome] Sears, and [attorney general candidate Jason] Miyares.
If this is an example of the Democrats’ version of fairness, I want no part of it.
TURNER PERROW
Amherst County
Republican hypocrisy
Like their beloved leader, Republican politicians have no qualms whatsoever about making their supporters suckers for a second or third time. Having abandoned Dr. Seuss as the compelling issue of the year, they have set their eyes on “election integrity,” when, in fact, their goal is to attain the exact opposite state.
[Former President Donald] Trump has worked tirelessly to erode or destroy voters’ confidence in the electoral process. He attempted to change election results in states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Then, he tried to get the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 election corrupt. Lastly, and most dangerously, he led the attempted coup on January 6 to overthrow valid and accurate Electoral College results.
His co-conspirators are now working diligently to make voting as difficult as possible, especially for those voters who do not cast ballots for Republican candidates. They also seek to allow legislators to control the election process and to grant legislators, not the voters, the right to determine the outcomes of elections. Lastly, they quite cavalierly accuse election officials, of whom thousands are Republicans, of rigging elections.
Clearly, it is Republican politicians such as [Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin who desire to rig elections. What else can one expect from a party that has no concern for truth, honesty, or reality? As long as they continue to make stupid suckers of their supporters, they will have no need to present any programs to improve the country.