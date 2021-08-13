Letters to the editor for Aug. 13, 2021

You do not have the right to tear down historic statues, change the names of buildings or institutions, or institute the communist ideology of critical race theory in our schools when the majority of Americans don’t want any of that. In some cases, our history is not very palatable. But one should not look at isolated historic events and condemn America. To really understand and appreciate our history, our entire history needs to be considered as one journey linked together by individual events, and these events must be appreciated and understood for the time in which they occurred.

Woke culture advocates, why do you think you are the keepers and overseers of our history? Are you totally perfect in every way? No, you are not. Confederate generals, Lewis and Clark, and other historic people in our society were not perfect either, but they are all part of our history, and we need to respect that and not try to change it or destroy it.

Regarding the critical race theory, it is simply an abomination of everything our country stands for. It is a communist theory not based on any factual data. It should be disregarded, thrown away, and not considered to be a part of our culture in any way. Woke culture advocates should spend more time studying our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution and less time trying to destroy our educational system.