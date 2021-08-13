Letters to the editor for Aug. 13, 2021

Budget deal details omitted
Former Lynchburg City Councilman Turner Perrow’s letter to the editor on Aug. 12 [“Police unfairly excluded from bonus”] is an absolute misrepresentation of the law enforcement compromise in the recent Virginia budget negotiations.
Most striking is his exclusion of the fact it was a Republican amendment that never included local police officers, only sheriff’s offices and regional and state correctional officers. Secondly, he omits it also never included the state police. The state police bonus was always separate from this amendment and was proposed by Governor Northam to begin July 1, 2021.
So I guess Mr. Perrow’s attempt at providing cover for Delegates [Kathy] Byron and [Wendell] Walker plus Senators [Mark] Peake and [Steve] Newman for voting against law enforcement is just more right-wing “fake news.”
In the words of Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, as quoted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2021, the law enforcement compromise was “equitable and fair”. Wouldn’t it be nice if the same could be said of this area’s state representatives?
WALTER DANIELS
Lynchburg
Woke culture insanity
To those who support the woke culture, I simply say that you are horribly misguided. There is one fact that you overlook or knowingly disregard, and that is that America’s history is what it is, and you don’t have the right to change it simply because you don’t like it.
You do not have the right to tear down historic statues, change the names of buildings or institutions, or institute the communist ideology of critical race theory in our schools when the majority of Americans don’t want any of that. In some cases, our history is not very palatable. But one should not look at isolated historic events and condemn America. To really understand and appreciate our history, our entire history needs to be considered as one journey linked together by individual events, and these events must be appreciated and understood for the time in which they occurred.
Woke culture advocates, why do you think you are the keepers and overseers of our history? Are you totally perfect in every way? No, you are not. Confederate generals, Lewis and Clark, and other historic people in our society were not perfect either, but they are all part of our history, and we need to respect that and not try to change it or destroy it.
Regarding the critical race theory, it is simply an abomination of everything our country stands for. It is a communist theory not based on any factual data. It should be disregarded, thrown away, and not considered to be a part of our culture in any way. Woke culture advocates should spend more time studying our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution and less time trying to destroy our educational system.
As an American I say to you, “Don’t tread on me.” I love America, and I will not allow you to destroy it.