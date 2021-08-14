Letters to the editor for Aug. 14, 2021

More leaders should promote vaccine

Most [former President Donald] Trump supporters do not believe that he was vaccinated. Well, he was. It is public knowledge. However, he does not clearly state it or emphatically urge vaccination.

He also has not told how ill he became when he contracted COVID and that he required multiple private physicians, a specialized hospital and advanced/experimental drugs and treatments (none of which are available to the rest of us) to survive.

He, and other Republican leaders, have the opportunity to save the lives of the people who support them. They are refusing to do so because of the political risk that would result. To admit one lie might result in some supporters questioning other lies like who won the election, global warming, the FBI and Antifa planned the insurrection and immigrants are bringing in COVID. But, with this kind of courage would come respect and public awareness that they can provide real leadership.

I call on all our local elected officials, especially Republican, to urge their supporters to accept vaccination. These people are much more likely to listen to them than to the medical community. These GOP members have access to information channels that have been discouraging vaccination and it is this media that they trust.