Letters to the editor for Aug. 16, 2021

Learning truth isn’t communist
May I suggest that Sam Barlotta’s letter of Aug. 13 [“Woke culture insanity”] went way over the line? That is because if one is to accuse those who are “woke” and consider “critical race theory” legitimate of being “communist,” we must understand what is being said.
Wokeness is basically a pejorative leveled at those who are alert to injustice and discrimination in society by those who are threatened by the idea of “liberty and justice for all.” In this zero-sum society, many conservatives see themselves as losing power whenever blacks affirm their rights.
Critical race theory postulates that race itself is a false construct that precedes the Constitution, was a key ingredient of it (that three-fifths language) in oppressing certain people and persists to this day. Seen in that light, it is understandable why many people are threatened by this and choose to call all liberal thinking communist. He has a lot of support from the right-wing pundits out there. Radio personality Mark Levin, for example, sees as Marxist everything inconsistent with ultraconservative dogma.
As for our schools, most of us had not heard of the Tulsa, Oklahoma 1921 massacre until this year, nor other events throughout the South like Wilmington, North Carolina, 1898 and Rosewood, Florida in 1923. We certainly heard of Charlottesville 2017 though. Yet somehow teaching these things is seen as traumatic to our emotionally fragile kids. News flash! It really doesn’t harm kids half as much as it does those parents who grew up believing myths associated with the Southern Lost Cause and benevolent white supremacy.