Letters to the editor for Aug. 16, 2021

Learning truth isn’t communist

May I suggest that Sam Barlotta’s letter of Aug. 13 [“Woke culture insanity”] went way over the line? That is because if one is to accuse those who are “woke” and consider “critical race theory” legitimate of being “communist,” we must understand what is being said.

Wokeness is basically a pejorative leveled at those who are alert to injustice and discrimination in society by those who are threatened by the idea of “liberty and justice for all.” In this zero-sum society, many conservatives see themselves as losing power whenever blacks affirm their rights.

Critical race theory postulates that race itself is a false construct that precedes the Constitution, was a key ingredient of it (that three-fifths language) in oppressing certain people and persists to this day. Seen in that light, it is understandable why many people are threatened by this and choose to call all liberal thinking communist. He has a lot of support from the right-wing pundits out there. Radio personality Mark Levin, for example, sees as Marxist everything inconsistent with ultraconservative dogma.