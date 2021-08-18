Letters to the editor for Aug. 18, 2021

Thomas’ accidental truth
In Cal Thomas’ column, “Doubling down on global crises,” [Aug. 15] he is spewing the usual far-right drabble but near the end of his diatribe he unknowing speaks the truth, not about climate change, but the overall Republican strategy/mindset. He says, “Selectively imparting information to the public, including misinformation, while ignoring information that contradicts a desired political outcome is the stuff of cults.”
Isn’t he describing the Cult of Trump and the Big Lie that Trump and his sycophants like Cal Thomas are “selectively imparting,” “including misinformation” to the public, solely for political purposes?
DAVID GOODE
Bedford
Another war ends terribly
With the fall of Kabul looming, it’s impossible not to reflect sadly on the fall of Saigon. Here’s one more war that has ended terribly for America.
Let’s face it: we haven’t been right or victorious since WWII. Look at the numbers since then:
Vietnam — 58,220 dead
Korea — 40,000 dead
Iraq and Afghanistan — 7,000 dead
What for? What did we gain or protect in any of these various “wars” (we don’t even have the heart to call them wars; they are “police actions,” “conflicts,” etc.)?
Isn’t it past time that we have clear, attainable goals before we send America’s finest sons and daughters off to be maimed or killed? Isn’t it past time to stop justifying their deaths by spilling more blood for absolutely no purpose — other than to continue the bloodshed “to honor the dead”? Isn’t it past time to invest America’s capital in the rebuilding of our own country instead of the destruction of others?
There are good and worthwhile purposes for the U.S. military, but our sheer madness of the past 75 years misses the mark entirely. This U.S. Army veteran says: Cease fire!
DONNA StCLAIR
Forest