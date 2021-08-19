Letters to the editor for Aug. 19, 2021

Kudos to Centra on vaccines

I am writing to publicly applaud the recent decision by Richard Tugman and Centra’s leadership to require Centra staff members to receive COVID vaccinations.

Since retiring as Centra’s Chief Executive Officer 10 years ago, I have avoided making public comments on Centra policies and decisions. I’m making an exception because of my strong feelings about our community and nation’s reluctance to embrace COVID vaccinations. Centra is our region’s largest health care organization and has a history of patient-centered care and high credibility. With this position comes a responsibility to set an example and lead our community out of the COVID pandemic.

To my friends and former colleagues still at Centra, thank you for the work that you do to provide compassionate and skillful care to me and my family — and to the entire region. You have experienced a lot of change and challenge during recent years. You are on the front lines of the COVID battle in our community and are experiencing first hand the huge surge from the Delta variant. Heartfelt thanks for all you do.