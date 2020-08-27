Letters to the editor for Aug. 27, 2020

COVID-19 and African Americans
A disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities occur in African Americans. While representing 13.4% of the U.S. population, Black Americans make up 25% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 and 39% of fatalities. Social determinants including poverty, health care access and occupation are factors related to this. They certainly merit society’s attention, but are long term projects.
Of more immediate benefit may be vitamin D supplementation.
For over twenty years, the majority of Black patients seen at the Lynchburg Rheumatology Clinic were found to have low levels of vitamin D. Normal levels of vitamin D, measured by 25-OH Vitamin D blood tests, are greater than 30 ng/ml; vitamin D insufficiency ranges from 21 to 29 ng/ml and levels less than 20 ng/ml indicate deficiency of vitamin D. Extremely low levels were seen in patients with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Replacement regimens varied using prescription D2 and over the counter (OTC) D3 adjusted according to monitored blood levels with a goal of 50 ng/ml.
A recent summary regarding the potential benefits of vitamin D in the COVID-19 era appeared in WebMD on May 19. The article relates more severe and fatal COVID-19 cases to lower levels of vitamin D. One researcher suggests that vitamin D’s role is to modulate the immune system. That is, don’t suppress the system such that it fails to combat infection, but control it to avoid a hyper-inflammatory reaction that may be harmful to the individual. The potential for vitamin D toxicity is appropriately pointed out as extremely rare.
Vitamin D supplementation, along with social distancing and face mask use, may help prevent the rapid spread of the COVID-19 cases. It may also decrease the severity of active COVID-19 infections in all our patients and reduce the disproportionately greater morbidity and mortality seen in our African Americans.
JEFFREY W. WILSON, M.D.
Lynchburg
Solution to the Portland unrest
Is the unrest in Portland still going on? If so, I have an idea: Tonight, arm the police with rocks and frozen water bottles. Nothing else.
These projectiles are apparently acceptable to the Democratic governor and mayor out there.
When the first volley of rocks/bottles come from the “peaceful protesters,” turn the police loose and have them throw bottles of Deer Park Spring Water in return. Have the police continue to hurl these peaceful projectiles until they repel the well-meaning protesters off and away from federal property.
Do not call for ambulances as the protesters do not want them to encroach on their domain. Do not allow federal law enforcement to intervene, as their presence to protect property is also unwanted.
This should satisfy the forementioned liberal governor and mayor, as local law enforcement uses acceptable tactics that everyone has condoned.
A win-win for everyone.
RICK BARR
Forest
Protesters versus rioters
The definition of a protester is a person who publicly demonstrates strong objection to something without violence.
The definition of a rioter is someone who takes part in a brawl or violent disturbance.
What we have been witnessing in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York have been riots, not protests, but the Democrats and mainstream media still call them protests. The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, but not the right to loot, burn or assault which is going on in those large cities.
State attorneys general and city attorneys have recently said the reason for the so-called protests is those participating are angry for the injustices, inequalities and exclusions they have suffered in the past. They have even opted to not prosecute the cases because of the anger defense.
Now I ask you, if every time someone in this country became angry for whatever reason, they decided to riot and take the law into their own hands, wouldn’t we have uncontrolled riots on our hands? The prosecutors are not doing their jobs and should be removed from office immediately.
I assure you if a law-abiding citizen was acting within the law and defending his business or home with whatever means necessary, these prosecutors would jump at the chance to charge them without any police investigation. And that is exactly what is happening in the above mentioned cities.
In one city, the prosecutor has dismissed 25,000 felony cases so far this year alone. We are witnessing dereliction of duty by these rogue prosecutors which are far left extremists for the most part. They refuse to abide by the law and are placing law-abiding citizens in extreme danger.
If you watch any of the far left news, you will see they are siding with the rogues and Democrats, and thus encouraging nothing be done to the rioters. These uncontrollable mobs are responsible for millions of dollars of damage, countless numbers of injuries to the brave men and women of the police, and federal authorities, but no one seems to recognize this.
The governors, mayors, attorneys general, city attorneys of these cities are so far left, they do not care about the damage or the injuries. All they care about are the angry rioters. I guess as long as the looting, burning and assaulting continues, the media and Democrats will still continue to call them protests, not what they really are — “riots.”
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest
Leave name alone
Yes, that is the way it is now. Progressive/liberals move to Virginia for the low taxes and then bring their beliefs and want to change everything.
Trust me, many Virginians are embarrassed also by the influx of the big city high-tax evaders in NOVA who elect our liberal government as the rest of the state has no say, just look at the 2A sanctuary map.
And as for Mr. Reyes agreeing with Jerry Falwell Jr., trust me, it is not because he is liberal or embarrassed, it is solely because he wants it renamed Liberty, VA, which would offend liberals because of the Christian school.
I remember my dad once saying when Jerry Falwell Sr. was threatening to move his church out of the city, he would have gladly paid for his bus ticket. Well, Mr. Reyes, I would gladly pay for your plane ticket to go back to San Francisco.
GREG CYRUS
Monroe
