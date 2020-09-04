Letters to the editor for Aug. 30 2020

Don’t cripple the Postal Service
What the Trump administration has done to undermine our democracy has been stunning, but this latest move to cripple the USPS is blatant and obvious and a sign of desperation by the Republicans generally and the Trump administration specifically. Trump has proven on numerous occasions he will do and say anything to enhance his chances of victory in November.
The Democrats should encourage all their voters to sign up for absentee ballots here in Virginia, which will be mailed out Sept. 18, vote early and if possible, take them to the registrar’s office in your area. In Lynchburg, that office is on Kemper Street in the Amtrak station. Let us show this administration that their tactics will not work. This is truly an election for our democracy.
GUY LINN
Lynchburg
Post office moves confusing
Someone may be a bit confused. The president and his wife have applied for mail-in ballots so that they can vote absentee in Florida. At the same time, the president seeks to deny additional funding for the United States Postal Service so mail-in ballots will be more difficult to obtain and less likely to reach the registrar’s offices in time to be counted.
Paradoxically, that makes it more likely those two ballots will go uncounted. Of course, what he really wants is our ballots to go uncounted. There was a time, when it was unimaginable a president would seek to tear down a constitutionally-mandated service for his own political advantage.
I look forward to voting for the Democratic candidates who will return our government to service for all of us.
DENNIS GOFF
Bedford
More discussion on pandemic plans needed
The Aug. 4 virtual Town and Gown meeting, attended by six of the seven Lynchburg council members and facilitated by Councilman Randy Nelson, was interesting. However, the meeting contained two conspicuous absences.
The first was the non-appearance of anyone from Liberty University’s administration to discuss Liberty’s operating plan for the fall semester. I suppose we now know why no one from Liberty showed up — the chancellor was on vacation. Like other unaccountable leaders on top of the world, perhaps the chancellor has now discovered that it turns over once every 24 hours.
But Liberty’s absence left many unanswered questions regarding how they plan to address a COVID-19 outbreak once their students are back in town, attending classes and packed into dormitories, leaving the impression that they just don’t care about the well-being of their host community. In contrast, President Bateman, of Randolph College, provided an excellent summary of his administration’s analysis and decisions.
The second absence was the lack of questions by city council members; only one of them asked a single question of the administrators, and that question was unrelated to the community’s welfare.
I had expected much more discussion between the city leadership team and the college administrators regarding various contingencies and issues that could occur due to the pandemic. But they left the impression that city leadership is neither fully engaged nor enthusiastic about protecting the health and welfare of the community in this small city that hosts six colleges in the midst of a pandemic.
If they aren’t thinking about contingencies, they won’t be able to produce solutions when problems arise.
BRIAN DELANO
Lynchburg
Opposes reparations
I oppose reparations. In economy, there are relationships between supply and demand.
If your supply is somewhat consistent and you suddenly give people chunks of money, serious inflation occurs.
I think reparations will do more harm than good. What good is money when it’s worthless?
WARREN E. VANDELL
Lynchburg
Vote early, in person
If you want to be sure that your vote counts in the upcoming election, but are wary of long lines and crowded spaces on Nov. 3, there is an easy solution: Vote early, preferably in person.
First, be sure you are registered to vote. If not, register by Oct. 12. Beginning Friday, Sept. 18 and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 31, Lynchburgers can vote in person at the Registrar’s Office, 825 Kemper St. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Be sure to bring an “acceptable form of ID” with you. (Residents of surrounding counties should check with the Registrar’s Office in their county for details.)
If you are unable to vote early and in person, request your vote-by-mail application as soon as possible, long before the deadline of Oct. 23. This can be done online through the website (vote.elections.virginia.gov/ VoterInformation), by emailing registrar@lynchburgva.gov or by writing to the Office of the Registrar, P.O. Box 10036, Lynchburg, VA 24506.
Once you have received your ballot, complete and return it to the Office of the Registrar as soon as possible. You can then track the progress of your ballot’s journey through the website, elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
Even a severely hampered Postal Service, which may be facing unprecedented difficulties the week before Election Day, should be able to get ballots safely delivered in the two-plus months between now and then.
So, vote safely and securely, vote early!
Bettye Cambers
Lynchburg
