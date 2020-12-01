Letters to the editor for Dec. 1, 2020

Thankful for community
Despite an incredibly difficult year, I am grateful to be living in Lynchburg where the community comes together to serve some of our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.
On Thanksgiving, Meals on Wheels volunteers and their families [delivered] a hot turkey dinner to almost 500 homebound people of all ages and incomes, creating a community connection and combating this time of isolation and loneliness.
I am also grateful for support from this community, which regularly gives of its time and financial resources. Because of this support, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg has not missed a day — or a meal — since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as we added more than 250 new recipients to our deliveries and new calls for assistance are received almost every day.
But most of all, I am grateful that people here in greater Lynchburg care about those less fortunate — about the elderly and disabled, about children and families who are struggling — and take the time to make a difference in whatever way works for them.
With gratitude and thanksgiving,
KRIS SHABESTAR
Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg
Thanks vaccine volunteers
I would like to thank my fellow Americans and people around the world who selflessly rolled up their sleeves and participated in trials for the various vaccines being developed for COVID-19.
These included people of all races, gender and age who wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They have bravely born the brunt of unknown outcomes and emerged seemingly unscathed.
Now, we, as a nation need to step up and do our part by taking the vaccine as it becomes available. Until that day arrives, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain distance!
BEV WILSON
Lynchburg
Disappointed in Lynchburg
I am sadly disappointed with my home state of Virginia and city of Lynchburg. Joe Biden, like President Barack Obama, is dangerous. He will destroy us. When you can’t pay for your food, find a job, get good medical care, keep your religion or have a gun, think about your vote.
Most of the voters are ignorant dummies.
ERNIE IRVAN
Lynchburg
