Letters to the editor for Dec. 1, 2020

Thankful for community

Despite an incredibly difficult year, I am grateful to be living in Lynchburg where the community comes together to serve some of our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.

On Thanksgiving, Meals on Wheels volunteers and their families [delivered] a hot turkey dinner to almost 500 homebound people of all ages and incomes, creating a community connection and combating this time of isolation and loneliness.

I am also grateful for support from this community, which regularly gives of its time and financial resources. Because of this support, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg has not missed a day — or a meal — since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as we added more than 250 new recipients to our deliveries and new calls for assistance are received almost every day.

But most of all, I am grateful that people here in greater Lynchburg care about those less fortunate — about the elderly and disabled, about children and families who are struggling — and take the time to make a difference in whatever way works for them.

With gratitude and thanksgiving,

KRIS SHABESTAR

Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg