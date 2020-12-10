Letters to the editor for Dec. 10, 2020

Jesus from riches to rags

"And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh." — Mat. 2:11

When we see the pictures of the wise men giving the gifts to Jesus we see three men with boxes of gold, frankincense and myrrh. These men traveled hundreds of miles to worship a king. They would not have traveled that far to bring three little boxes. They were bringing gifts for a king. The Bible does not say how much gold frankincense and myrrh was brought, but believe me it was not a few little containers. To bring a small gift to a king would have been an insult.

Jesus left streets of gold and crystal seas to be born in a stable for lowly animals. He traded a robe for swaddling cloth. Jesus chose to live impoverished, but he didn’t have to. Jesus could have been a billionaire with what we know about his abilities. He could have sold wine. No vineyard needed, just water. 100% profit

He could have owned a catering company. Give him a couple fish and a few loaves of bread and he could feed thousands for a minimal charge.

He could have healed people for a price.